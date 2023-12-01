Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Fira, Greece

2 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with swimming pool in Fira, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with swimming pool
Fira, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 320 m²
€2,00M
per month
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with swimming pool in Fira, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with swimming pool
Fira, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
€1,50M
per month
