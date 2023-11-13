Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Thira, Greece

Thira Municipal Unit
13
14 properties total found
3 room apartment with furniture, with terrace, with garden in Municipality of Thira, Greece
3 room apartment with furniture, with terrace, with garden
Municipality of Thira, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
Beautiful residence at 200 meters from the beach, Santorini, Greece We offer furnished vill…
€428,000
4 room house in Municipality of Thira, Greece
4 room house
Municipality of Thira, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
Santorini, Thira: In a unique part of the island Under construction Detached house for sale …
€800,000
House in Municipality of Thira, Greece
House
Municipality of Thira, Greece
Area 360 m²
Santorini, Thira: In a unique spot of the island, 2 Detached Houses, under construction, of …
€1,60M
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with swimming pool in Fira, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with swimming pool
Fira, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 320 m²
€2,00M
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with swimming pool in Fira, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with swimming pool
Fira, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
€1,50M
Cottage with Traditional house in Oia, Greece
Cottage with Traditional house
Oia, Greece
Area 150 m²
Santorini island (Oia) Erasmos Real estate recommends an unfinished house (in concrete) 150s…
€2,00M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Monolithos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Monolithos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 4-storey villa of 150 sq.meters in Santorini. The ground floor consists of one bedr…
€850,000
2 room house with Bedrooms in Municipality of Thira, Greece
2 room house with Bedrooms
Municipality of Thira, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Property Code: 1473 - FOR SALE 2 Bedrooms, House of total surface 144 sq.m, 3 levels Santo…
€375,000
4 room house with Bedrooms in Municipality of Thira, Greece
4 room house with Bedrooms
Municipality of Thira, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 150 m²
Property Code: 1461 - FOR SALE 4 Bedrooms, on the facade Country House of total surface 15…
€100,000
2 room house with Bedrooms in Municipality of Thira, Greece
2 room house with Bedrooms
Municipality of Thira, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Property Code: 1302 - FOR SALE 2 Bedrooms, House of total surface 75 sq.m, on the Ground f…
€350,000
2 room house with Bedrooms in Municipality of Thira, Greece
2 room house with Bedrooms
Municipality of Thira, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Code: 1197 - Perissa FOR SALE Traditional Detached house with a total area of 65 sq.m. Groun…
€165,000
Villa 6 room villa with Bedrooms in Municipality of Thira, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with Bedrooms
Municipality of Thira, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Ref: 181 - Thira For sale Villa 6 Bedrooms, 1 Livingroom, 1 Kitchen, 4 Bathrooms, 1 WC, 400 …
€1,50M
4 room apartment with Bedrooms in Municipality of Thira, Greece
4 room apartment with Bedrooms
Municipality of Thira, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 340 m²
Ref: 174 - Thira Santorinis For sale 2-storey maisonette with 4 Bedrooms, 1 Livingroom, 1 Ki…
€1,10M
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Karterados, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Karterados, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Santorini. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, liv…
€425,000

