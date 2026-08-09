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Residential properties for sale in Kea Municipality, Greece

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houses
5
5 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kea Municipality, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kea Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 330 m²
Property Code: HPS5736 - Villa FOR SALE in Kea Pisses for € 0 . This 330.00 sq. m. Villa …
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3 bedroom house in Korissia, Greece
3 bedroom house
Korissia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Set in a truly privileged location on the island of Kea, in the sought-after area of Vourkar…
$506,667
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Kea Municipality, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kea Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
OTZIAS, KEA This stunning 120 sq.m. villa sits on a sprawling 6,000 sq.m. plot, blending …
$1,10M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kea Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kea Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 495 m²
Property Code: HPS5589 - Villa FOR SALE in Kea Spathi for € 5.000.000 . This 495 sq. m. fur…
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5 room house in Kea Municipality, Greece
5 room house
Kea Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 250 m²
A unique property in an amazing - quiet location. In front of the sea and the wave. With sta…
$889,737
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Properties features in Kea Municipality, Greece

with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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