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Residential properties for sale in Thira Municipal Unit, Greece

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Fira
3
10 properties total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Karterados, Greece
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Karterados, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Santorini – Dual-residence property, private courtyard & wheelchair accessible – 1/6 Ownersh…
$97,910
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3 bedroom house in Fira, Greece
3 bedroom house
Fira, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Santorini Villa with Jacuzzi – 1/6 Ownership for €360,000 At owners.gr, with the co-owner…
$424,671
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Thira, Greece
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Thira, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Modern Semi-Detached House | Prime Location in Santorini Location: Santorini — 2.5k…
$374,989
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 5 bedrooms in Emporio, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Emporio, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 750 m²
Number of floors 3
Nestled in the traditional village of Emporio, this exquisite villa complex offers 240m² of …
$1,76M
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4 room house in Fira, Greece
4 room house
Fira, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
Santorini, Thira: In a unique part of the island Under construction Detached house for sale …
$841,224
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3 bedroom apartment in Episkopi Gonias, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Episkopi Gonias, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
Beautiful residence at 200 meters from the beach, Santorini, Greece We offer furnished vill…
$450,928
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House in Fira, Greece
House
Fira, Greece
Area 360 m²
Santorini, Thira: In a unique spot of the island, 2 Detached Houses, under construction, of …
$1,68M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Firostefani, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Firostefani, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Houses for sale in Santorini,  Firostefani. Luxury houses for sale in Santorini. Homes fo…
$811,387
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Imerovigli, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Imerovigli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
Our new project, located in Mesaria, consists of twenty-five detached villas with private ga…
Price on request
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2 bedroom house in Pyrgos Kallistis, Greece
2 bedroom house
Pyrgos Kallistis, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 2
Property Details: Location: Pyrgos Kallistis, Santorini Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1 …
$301,771
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Property types in Thira Municipal Unit

houses

Properties features in Thira Municipal Unit, Greece

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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