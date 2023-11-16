Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipality of Mytilene

Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Mytilene, Greece

Mytilene
7
7 properties total found
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Mytilene, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Mytilene, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Area 205 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 205 sq.meters on Islands. The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-basem…
€410,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Anaxos Skoutarou, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Anaxos Skoutarou, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in the Dodecanese. The maisonette has 3 levels. The sem…
€1,20M
3 room townhouse with city view, with furnishings in Mytilene, Greece
3 room townhouse with city view, with furnishings
Mytilene, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 136 sq.meters on Islands. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground flo…
€380,000
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Mytilene, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Mytilene, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 2
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 440 sq.meters on Islands. The ground floor consists of one bedroo…
€780,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Pamfila, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Pamfila, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 330 sq.meters on Islands. The ground floor consists of one storer…
€750,000
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Vrisa, Greece
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Vrisa, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 77 sq.meters on Islands. The house consists of one bedroom, livin…
€99,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Pencil, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Pencil, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 304 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 304 sq.meters on Islands. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms…
€700,000

Property types in Municipality of Mytilene

houses

Properties features in Municipality of Mytilene, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir