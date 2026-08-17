Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Mytilene
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Mytilene, Greece

;
Mytilene Municipal Unit
3
Mytilene
3
4 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Mytilene, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Mytilene, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 136 m²
For sale maisonette of 136 sq.meters on Islands. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor…
$427,417
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Mytilene, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Mytilene, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 205 m²
For sale maisonette of 205 sq.meters on Islands. The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-basement …
$484,091
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Mytilene, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Mytilene, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 440 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 440 sq.meters on Islands. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, o…
$920,953
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
DD CO DEDD CO DE
Apartment in Perama, Greece
Apartment
Perama, Greece
Area 79 m²
Apartment for sale with an area of 79 square meters in Athens. The apartment is located on t…
$228,484
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Municipality of Mytilene

houses

Properties features in Municipality of Mytilene, Greece

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go