Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Andros, Greece

houses
6
6 properties total found
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace in Ano Aprovato, Greece
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace
Ano Aprovato, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 152 m²
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette  -- Athens South: Alimos - Ano Kalamaki 152 Sq.m., 3 Bedr…
€250,000
3 room house with Bedrooms in Ano Aprovato, Greece
3 room house with Bedrooms
Ano Aprovato, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Andros FOR SALE House 3 Bedroom(s) 1 Livingroom(s) 1 Kitchen(s) 2 Bathroom(s) Size: 120 m2,…
€180,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Stenies, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Stenies, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Cyclades. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€550,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Kato Agios Petros, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Kato Agios Petros, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 340 sq.meters in Cyclades. The semi-basement consists of . The gr…
€1,30M
Villa Villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Stenies, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Stenies, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 198 sq.meters in Cyclades. The owners will be leaving the furniture with t…
€436,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Gavrio, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Gavrio, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 165 sq.meters in Cyclades. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
€480,000

