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Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Naxos and the Lesser Cyclades, Greece

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2 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Naxos, Greece
3 bedroom house
Naxos, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 189 m²
Number of floors 4
Wonderful detached house 189 sq.m. with 4 levels in Greece, Naxos, Aggidia for sale! It c…
$376,931
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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Aghia Anna, Greece
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Aghia Anna, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 2/3
The project is located in the southern part of Athens close to the centre of Voula in a quie…
$587,181
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Properties features in Municipality of Naxos and the Lesser Cyclades, Greece

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