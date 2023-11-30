Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipality of Western Lesvos

Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Western Lesvos, Greece

houses
3
3 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Skala Eresou, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Skala Eresou, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 146 sq.meters on Islands. The ground floor consists of one bedroo…
€1,000,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Pterounta, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Pterounta, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 142 sq.meters on Islands. The semi-basement consists of one store…
€175,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Tavari, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Tavari, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 129 sq.meters on Islands. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground flo…
€150,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Municipality of Western Lesvos, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir