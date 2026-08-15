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Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Western Lesvos, Greece

;
houses
3
4 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Western Lesvos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Western Lesvos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 80 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated o…
$165,299
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Molyvos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Molyvos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 304 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 304 sq.meters on Islands. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$826,496
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Anaxos Skoutarou, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Anaxos Skoutarou, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in the Dodecanese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-…
$1,42M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Skala Eresou, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Skala Eresou, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 146 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 146 sq.meters on Islands. Ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
$1,18M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Municipality of Western Lesvos, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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