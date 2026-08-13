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Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece

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1 property total found
Castle in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Castle
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Area 541 m²
For sale in the old town of Rhodes and specifically in the Colloquium area, a unique and rar…
$842,178
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Properties features in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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