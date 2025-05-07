Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Metropolitan France
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Real estate by the lake

Lakefront Apartments for sale in Metropolitan France, France

Cannes
29
Antibes
6
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur
130
Nice
86
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Route de Seine, France
2 bedroom apartment
Route de Seine, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 4/5
Luxury apartment on the banks of the Seine near Paris📍 Cormeilles-en-Parisis (95240)🏡 L’Estu…
$413,225
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in 15 La Maison des Petits Pas RAM, France
2 bedroom apartment
15 La Maison des Petits Pas RAM, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
🏡 Luxury residence L’Estuaire, 20 km from Paris.📍 Location: Cormeilles-en-Parisis (95240), p…
$352,129
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Metropolitan France

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Metropolitan France, France

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go