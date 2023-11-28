Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Residential
  4. Grand Est
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Grand Est, France

Apartment To archive
Clear all
45 properties total found
4 room apartment in Colmar, France
4 room apartment
Colmar, France
Rooms 4
Area 90 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  Located in the very center of Colmar, this new re…
€326,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Colmar, France
3 room apartment
Colmar, France
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  Located in the very center of Colmar, this new re…
€256,000
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Colmar, France
5 room apartment
Colmar, France
Rooms 5
Area 105 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  Located in the very center of Colmar, this new re…
€370,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Altorf, France
Apartment
Altorf, France
Area 61 m²
CLOS ROMANE NOTRE CADEAU DE NOEL: VOUS OFFRIR LES FRAIS DE NOTAIRE * pour devenir propriétai…
€240,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Altorf, France
Apartment
Altorf, France
Area 43 m²
CLOS ROMANE NOTRE CADEAU DE NOEL: VOUS OFFRIR LES FRAIS DE NOTAIRE * pour devenir propriétai…
€185,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Altorf, France
Apartment
Altorf, France
Area 65 m²
CLOS ROMANE NOTRE CADEAU DE NOEL: VOUS OFFRIR LES FRAIS DE NOTAIRE * pour devenir propriétai…
€256,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Altorf, France
Apartment
Altorf, France
Area 61 m²
CLOS ROMANE NOTRE CADEAU DE NOEL: VOUS OFFRIR LES FRAIS DE NOTAIRE * pour devenir propriétai…
€244,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Altorf, France
Apartment
Altorf, France
Area 61 m²
CLOS ROMANE NOTRE CADEAU DE NOEL: VOUS OFFRIR LES FRAIS DE NOTAIRE * pour devenir propriétai…
€254,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Altorf, France
Apartment
Altorf, France
Area 62 m²
CLOS ROMANE NOTRE CADEAU DE NOEL: VOUS OFFRIR LES FRAIS DE NOTAIRE * pour devenir propriétai…
€249,500
Leave a request
Apartment in Altorf, France
Apartment
Altorf, France
Area 93 m²
CLOS ROMANE NOTRE CADEAU DE NOEL: VOUS OFFRIR LES FRAIS DE NOTAIRE * pour devenir propriétai…
€346,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Altorf, France
Apartment
Altorf, France
Area 77 m²
CLOS ROMANE NOTRE CADEAU DE NOEL: VOUS OFFRIR LES FRAIS DE NOTAIRE * pour devenir propriétai…
€306,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Altorf, France
Apartment
Altorf, France
Area 74 m²
CLOS ROMANE NOTRE CADEAU DE NOEL: VOUS OFFRIR LES FRAIS DE NOTAIRE * pour devenir propriétai…
€279,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Altorf, France
Apartment
Altorf, France
Area 59 m²
CLOS ROMANE NOTRE CADEAU DE NOEL: VOUS OFFRIR LES FRAIS DE NOTAIRE * pour devenir propriétai…
€248,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Altorf, France
Apartment
Altorf, France
Area 65 m²
CLOS ROMANE NOTRE CADEAU DE NOEL: VOUS OFFRIR LES FRAIS DE NOTAIRE * pour devenir propriétai…
€284,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Altorf, France
Apartment
Altorf, France
Area 62 m²
CLOS ROMANE NOTRE CADEAU DE NOEL: VOUS OFFRIR LES FRAIS DE NOTAIRE * pour devenir propriétai…
€268,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Altorf, France
Apartment
Altorf, France
Area 74 m²
CLOS ROMANE NOTRE CADEAU DE NOEL: VOUS OFFRIR LES FRAIS DE NOTAIRE * pour devenir propriétai…
€297,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Colmar, France
1 room apartment
Colmar, France
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  Located in the very center of Colmar, this new re…
€135,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Colmar, France
1 room apartment
Colmar, France
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  Located in the very center of Colmar, this new re…
€148,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Colmar, France
1 room apartment
Colmar, France
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  Located in the very center of Colmar, this new re…
€130,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Colmar, France
2 room apartment
Colmar, France
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  Located in the very center of Colmar, this new re…
€175,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Colmar, France
1 room apartment
Colmar, France
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  Located in the very center of Colmar, this new re…
€165,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Colmar, France
2 room apartment
Colmar, France
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  Located in the very center of Colmar, this new re…
€172,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Colmar, France
2 room apartment
Colmar, France
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  Located in the very center of Colmar, this new re…
€170,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Colmar, France
2 room apartment
Colmar, France
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  Located in the very center of Colmar, this new re…
€167,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Colmar, France
2 room apartment
Colmar, France
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  Located in the very center of Colmar, this new re…
€186,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Colmar, France
3 room apartment
Colmar, France
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  Located in the very center of Colmar, this new re…
€228,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Colmar, France
3 room apartment
Colmar, France
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  Located in the very center of Colmar, this new re…
€208,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Colmar, France
3 room apartment
Colmar, France
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  Located in the very center of Colmar, this new re…
€251,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Colmar, France
4 room apartment
Colmar, France
Rooms 4
Area 83 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  Located in the very center of Colmar, this new re…
€306,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Colmar, France
3 room apartment
Colmar, France
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  Located in the very center of Colmar, this new re…
€256,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Grand Est, France

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir