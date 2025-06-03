Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Montpellier, France

studios
26
1 BHK
90
2 BHK
103
3 BHK
104
Show more
326 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Montpellier, France
2 bedroom apartment
Montpellier, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 3
New living space in Montpellier. Montpellier, France’s most attractive city, attracts 4,000 …
$267,767
2 bedroom apartment in Montpellier, France
2 bedroom apartment
Montpellier, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 1
New living space in Montpellier. Montpellier, France’s most attractive city, attracts 4,000 …
$231,149
2 bedroom apartment in Montpellier, France
2 bedroom apartment
Montpellier, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 5
| Apartments
$220,470
2 bedroom apartment in Montpellier, France
2 bedroom apartment
Montpellier, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$288,364
4 bedroom apartment in Montpellier, France
4 bedroom apartment
Montpellier, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 78 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$480,607
1 bedroom apartment in Montpellier, France
1 bedroom apartment
Montpellier, France
Bedrooms 1
Floor 1
In the center of the most desirable area of Montpellier, it is the best place to live. As pa…
$201,329
1 bedroom apartment in Montpellier, France
1 bedroom apartment
Montpellier, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$178,511
3 bedroom apartment in Montpellier, France
3 bedroom apartment
Montpellier, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$265,097
3 bedroom apartment in Montpellier, France
3 bedroom apartment
Montpellier, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 77 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$590,232
1 bedroom apartment in Montpellier, France
1 bedroom apartment
Montpellier, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 34 m²
| Apartments
$374,073
3 bedroom apartment in Montpellier, France
3 bedroom apartment
Montpellier, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 5
| Apartments
$266,909
1 bedroom apartment in Montpellier, France
1 bedroom apartment
Montpellier, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 16 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$168,098
3 bedroom apartment in Montpellier, France
3 bedroom apartment
Montpellier, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 5
| Apartments
$266,051
1 bedroom apartment in Montpellier, France
1 bedroom apartment
Montpellier, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$182,059
3 bedroom apartment in Montpellier, France
3 bedroom apartment
Montpellier, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$394,785
3 bedroom apartment in Montpellier, France
3 bedroom apartment
Montpellier, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 4
New living space in Montpellier. Montpellier, France’s most attractive city, attracts 4,000 …
$345,580
1 bedroom apartment in Montpellier, France
1 bedroom apartment
Montpellier, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$191,671
3 bedroom apartment in Montpellier, France
3 bedroom apartment
Montpellier, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 1
To create the living space of tomorrow is the task of development. Invent new exclusive serv…
$323,838
2 bedroom apartment in Montpellier, France
2 bedroom apartment
Montpellier, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 5
Montpellier, an attractive and dynamic city, is valued by students and researchers for its u…
$303,240
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Montpellier, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Montpellier, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 4
| Studio
$228,746
5 bedroom apartment in Montpellier, France
5 bedroom apartment
Montpellier, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 108 m²
Floor 9
| Apartments
$708,324
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Montpellier, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Montpellier, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 2
| Studio
$198,651
2 bedroom apartment in Montpellier, France
2 bedroom apartment
Montpellier, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 39 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$255,180
3 bedroom apartment in Montpellier, France
3 bedroom apartment
Montpellier, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$613,999
3 bedroom apartment in Montpellier, France
3 bedroom apartment
Montpellier, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 6
Montpellier, an attractive and dynamic city, is valued by students and researchers for its u…
$479,463
3 bedroom apartment in Montpellier, France
3 bedroom apartment
Montpellier, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 4
To create the living space of tomorrow is the task of development. Invent new exclusive serv…
$350,157
3 bedroom apartment in Montpellier, France
3 bedroom apartment
Montpellier, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 4
To create the living space of tomorrow is the task of development. Invent new exclusive serv…
$339,858
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Montpellier, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Montpellier, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 1
| Studio
$183,546
1 bedroom apartment in Montpellier, France
1 bedroom apartment
Montpellier, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 17 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$171,874
1 bedroom apartment in Montpellier, France
1 bedroom apartment
Montpellier, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$189,954
Properties features in Montpellier, France

