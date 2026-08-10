Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, France

;
Lyon
491
Annecy
400
Clermont Ferrand
363
Grenoble
212
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 312 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in La Verpilliere, France
3 bedroom apartment
La Verpilliere, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 2
The living area is close to all amenities (shops, pharmacies, restaurants, etc.). So you can…
$297,449
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Clermont Ferrand, France
2 bedroom apartment
Clermont Ferrand, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 32 m²
Floor 6
| Apartments
$198,493
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Corbas, France
3 bedroom apartment
Corbas, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$327,891
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom apartment in Chambery, France
3 bedroom apartment
Chambery, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 55 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$353,221
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Decines Charpieu, France
2 bedroom apartment
Decines Charpieu, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 4
Take advantage of all the benefits of a managed residency investment: high returns for your …
$245,362
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Bron, France
2 bedroom apartment
Bron, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$253,297
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Decines Charpieu, France
2 bedroom apartment
Decines Charpieu, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 3
Take advantage of all the benefits of a managed residency investment: high returns for your …
$257,793
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Lyon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Lyon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 8
| Apartments
$448,962
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Lyon, France
4 bedroom apartment
Lyon, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 82 m²
Floor 6
| Apartments
$565,154
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Passy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Passy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Take advantage of the city centre and proximity to the Valley, just minutes away from the sk…
$354,151
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Passy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Passy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 2
Take advantage of the city centre and proximity to the Valley, just minutes away from the sk…
$372,393
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Annecy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Annecy, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 39 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$391,564
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Rumilly, France
3 bedroom apartment
Rumilly, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$291,446
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Grenoble, France
3 bedroom apartment
Grenoble, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 1
13 minutes from the city center by car or bicycle on a green road, this new living space rei…
$257,944
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Cognin, France
2 bedroom apartment
Cognin, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$267,240
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Chambery, France
2 bedroom apartment
Chambery, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$286,992
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Annecy, France
4 bedroom apartment
Annecy, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 76 m²
Floor 4
Take part in the creation of housing in the center of Annecy. This is an exceptional residen…
$669,261
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Clermont Ferrand, France
1 bedroom apartment
Clermont Ferrand, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 37 m²
The living area is popular due to its history and large facades. Located in the heart of the…
$309,301
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Sciez, France
2 bedroom apartment
Sciez, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$282,891
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Lyon, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Lyon, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 4
| Studio
$81,915
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Roussillon, France
4 bedroom apartment
Roussillon, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 84 m²
Rural environment, historical heritage and active life combine in Roussillon, offering you a…
$277,116
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Gleize, France
2 bedroom apartment
Gleize, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Modern facades sublimating the pediment of the former cooperative, shops at the foot of the …
$246,433
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Saint Nicolas, France
3 bedroom apartment
Saint Nicolas, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 66 m²
Exceptional offer to invest : discount 2000 euros - 1 room. Address to choose from, near Sca…
$249,857
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Rumilly, France
3 bedroom apartment
Rumilly, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$296,287
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Lyon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Lyon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 5
| Apartments
$364,840
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Lyon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Lyon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 4
In Lyon 3, 10 minutes from Par-Dieu, a new program takes place. We offer 34 apartments from …
$483,355
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Decines Charpieu, France
2 bedroom apartment
Decines Charpieu, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 4
Take advantage of all the benefits of a managed residency investment: high returns for your …
$257,349
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Decines Charpieu, France
1 bedroom apartment
Decines Charpieu, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 2
Take advantage of all the benefits of a managed residency investment: high returns for your …
$242,334
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Clermont Ferrand, France
3 bedroom apartment
Clermont Ferrand, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 6
| Apartments
$300,160
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Clermont Ferrand, France
1 bedroom apartment
Clermont Ferrand, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 5
| Apartments
$161,700
Leave a request

Property types in Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, France

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go