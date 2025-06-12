Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in La Rochelle, France

studios
17
1 BHK
168
2 BHK
57
3 BHK
43
Show more
294 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in La Rochelle, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
La Rochelle, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 1
| Studio
$224,243
2 bedroom apartment in La Rochelle, France
2 bedroom apartment
La Rochelle, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$255,262
3 bedroom apartment in Nieul sur Mer, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nieul sur Mer, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
The living area is close to La Rochelle (10 minutes by car), so it is ideal for living in a …
$365,961
1 bedroom apartment in La Rochelle, France
1 bedroom apartment
La Rochelle, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$181,330
1 bedroom apartment in La Rochelle, France
1 bedroom apartment
La Rochelle, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 21 m²
| Apartments
$172,565
1 bedroom apartment in La Rochelle, France
1 bedroom apartment
La Rochelle, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 11 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$166,533
1 bedroom apartment in La Rochelle, France
1 bedroom apartment
La Rochelle, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 13 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$121,171
1 bedroom apartment in La Rochelle, France
1 bedroom apartment
La Rochelle, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 17 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$144,108
2 bedroom apartment in La Rochelle, France
2 bedroom apartment
La Rochelle, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 39 m²
Floor 2
Halfway between Nantes and Bordeaux, La Rochelle is in an exceptional location overlooking t…
$291,493
2 bedroom apartment in La Rochelle, France
2 bedroom apartment
La Rochelle, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 2
Halfway between Nantes and Bordeaux, La Rochelle is in an exceptional location overlooking t…
$297,160
2 bedroom apartment in Nieul sur Mer, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nieul sur Mer, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
The living area is close to La Rochelle (10 minutes by car), so it is ideal for living in a …
$257,254
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in La Rochelle, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
La Rochelle, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
| Studio
$180,419
3 bedroom apartment in La Rochelle, France
3 bedroom apartment
La Rochelle, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 3
Discover our new living space, ideally located about ten minutes by bicycle from the city ce…
$449,625
3 bedroom apartment in La Rochelle, France
3 bedroom apartment
La Rochelle, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$396,125
1 bedroom apartment in La Rochelle, France
1 bedroom apartment
La Rochelle, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 17 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$144,108
1 bedroom apartment in La Rochelle, France
1 bedroom apartment
La Rochelle, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$191,233
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in La Rochelle, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
La Rochelle, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 20 m²
| Studio
$193,509
1 bedroom apartment in La Rochelle, France
1 bedroom apartment
La Rochelle, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 31 m²
| Apartments
$216,085
1 bedroom apartment in La Rochelle, France
1 bedroom apartment
La Rochelle, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$157,426
2 bedroom apartment in La Rochelle, France
2 bedroom apartment
La Rochelle, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
| Apartments
$266,739
4 bedroom apartment in La Rochelle, France
4 bedroom apartment
La Rochelle, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 82 m²
Halfway between Nantes and Bordeaux, La Rochelle is in an exceptional location overlooking t…
$451,455
2 bedroom apartment in La Rochelle, France
2 bedroom apartment
La Rochelle, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
Halfway between Nantes and Bordeaux, La Rochelle is in an exceptional location overlooking t…
$289,160
4 bedroom apartment in La Rochelle, France
4 bedroom apartment
La Rochelle, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 85 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$433,499
3 bedroom apartment in Nieul sur Mer, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nieul sur Mer, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
The living area is close to La Rochelle (10 minutes by car), so it is ideal for living in a …
$352,870
1 bedroom apartment in La Rochelle, France
1 bedroom apartment
La Rochelle, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$181,330
1 bedroom apartment in La Rochelle, France
1 bedroom apartment
La Rochelle, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$241,318
1 bedroom apartment in La Rochelle, France
1 bedroom apartment
La Rochelle, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 12 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$170,231
2 bedroom apartment in La Rochelle, France
2 bedroom apartment
La Rochelle, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 3
Discover our new living space, ideally located about ten minutes by bicycle from the city ce…
$337,503
1 bedroom apartment in La Rochelle, France
1 bedroom apartment
La Rochelle, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$183,720
1 bedroom apartment in La Rochelle, France
1 bedroom apartment
La Rochelle, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$183,720
Properties features in La Rochelle, France

