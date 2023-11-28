Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Residential
  4. Cannes
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Cannes, France

18 properties total found
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden in Cannes, France
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Cannes, France
Rooms 2
Area 39 m²
Number of floors 9
New residential complex with a lush garden in Cannes, Cote d'Azur, France The residential c…
€239,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with internet in Cannes, France
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with internet
Cannes, France
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments and houses in a new residential complex, Le Cannet, Cote d'Azur, France Modern r…
€352,000
2 room apartment in Cannes, France
2 room apartment
Cannes, France
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Lovely two-bedroom apartment of 62.63 m2, located in one of the most beautiful residences on…
€630,000
Apartment in Cannes, France
Apartment
Cannes, France
Area 51 m²
LE CANNET SAINT CHARLES Médias Perspective extérieure 1 Plan de masse 1 Documents Document c…
€208,623
Apartment in Cannes, France
Apartment
Cannes, France
Area 51 m²
LE CANNET SAINT CHARLES Médias Perspective extérieure 1 Plan de masse 1 Documents Document c…
€208,846
Apartment in Cannes, France
Apartment
Cannes, France
Area 52 m²
LE CANNET SAINT CHARLES Médias Perspective extérieure 1 Plan de masse 1 Documents Document c…
€210,029
3 room apartment in Maritime Alps, France
3 room apartment
Maritime Alps, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 325 m²
This Louis XIV style apartment is 325 sq. M, ideally located in the Oxford district of Canne…
€3,90M
5 room apartment in Maritime Alps, France
5 room apartment
Maritime Alps, France
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 248 m²
Luxurious 248 sqm apartment located in a renowned residence in a safe and ideal location on …
€5,70M
4 room apartment in Maritime Alps, France
4 room apartment
Maritime Alps, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 165 m²
The apartments are located on the Croisette, opposite the beaches. They have a spacious terr…
€2,60M
3 room apartment in Maritime Alps, France
3 room apartment
Maritime Alps, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Located 3 minutes walk from the Plages du Midi beaches and 10 minutes from the Palais des Fe…
€2,19M
4 room apartment in Maritime Alps, France
4 room apartment
Maritime Alps, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
The apartment is located in the heart of the natural part of Cannes, in the privileged area …
€2,60M
4 room apartment in Maritime Alps, France
4 room apartment
Maritime Alps, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 165 m²
The apartments are located on the Croisette, opposite the beaches. They have a spacious terr…
€2,50M
3 room apartment in Maritime Alps, France
3 room apartment
Maritime Alps, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 141 m²
Luxurious duplex apartment in La Californie, Cannes. Panoramic sea views. Luxury duplex apar…
€1,83M
3 room apartment in Maritime Alps, France
3 room apartment
Maritime Alps, France
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 123 m²
This luxurious three-bedroom Cannes apartment is located in the most coveted residential are…
€1,89M
3 room apartment in Maritime Alps, France
3 room apartment
Maritime Alps, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Located in a charming gated estate, beautiful "apartment-villa" overlooking Cannes and the s…
€1,58M
1 room apartment in Maritime Alps, France
1 room apartment
Maritime Alps, France
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Luxury 72 sqm top floor apartment with superb roof terrace with panoramic sea views. This pr…
€1,30M
1 room apartment in Maritime Alps, France
1 room apartment
Maritime Alps, France
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Luxury 72 sqm top floor apartment with superb roof terrace with panoramic sea views. This pr…
€1,48M
3 room apartment with Bedrooms in Cannes, France
3 room apartment with Bedrooms
Cannes, France
Rooms 3
Area 104 m²
 For sale apartment - Cannes   3 rooms - 2 bedrooms - 100 m² - View: courtyard   apartment…
€633,000
