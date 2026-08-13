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Apartments for sale in Cannes, France

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34 properties total found
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 750 m²
The Art of Living Between Heaven and Sea – An Exceptional Penthouse in CannesThere are resid…
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2 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 3/6
Residence in the Montfleury quarter, 2 minutes walk from Antibes Street and 5-7 minutes walk…
$680,000
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2 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Exceptional apartments with panoramic sea viewsIn a prestigious, guarded and private residen…
$1,98M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 3
Rare offer in Cannes - the perfect 4-bedroom apartment ✨We offer a luxurious 4-room apartmen…
$1,15M
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1 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
1 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Cannes - La Croisette | Exclusive apartment with panoramic sea viewsIn the heart of the lege…
$1,99M
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Cannes, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Cannes, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/6
Investment Studio with Terrace and Sea View on the Croisette Cannes · Boulevard de la Crois…
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Agency
Hotel Invest
Languages
English, Русский, Français
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Apartment in Cannes, France
Apartment
Cannes, France
Квартира в Каннах площадью 60 м2 с террасой  20 м2, с видом на море Комиссия агентства…
$448,173
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3 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Apartment in a very well maintained residence with panoramic sea view of the Lerins Islands …
$1,62M
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2 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
Floor 5/5
3-room apartment after renovation. Residence with swimming pool, tennis and concierge. Apart…
$1,14M
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3 room apartment in Cannes, France
3 room apartment
Cannes, France
Rooms 3
Area 104 m²
For sale apartment - Cannes   3 rooms - 2 bedrooms - 100 m² - View: courtyard   apartment: 1…
$686,647
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 6/6
A very nice apartment on the Croisette, beautiful sea view, crossing East-West and especiall…
$3,24M
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2 bedroom apartment in Impasse Beaulieu, France
2 bedroom apartment
Impasse Beaulieu, France
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2
New residence in Cannes.Discover a new complex located at the foot of the prestigious Croix …
$650,670
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2 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 5/7
A spacious 3-room apartment in a modern style with a view of the port. The apartment is comp…
$3,79M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
3 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Floor 7
Superb and spacious 4-room apartment, large terrace with a panoramic sea and city view, clos…
$2,97M
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1 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
1 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 2
Residence with swimming pool in the center of Cannes.Residence located in the central distri…
$424,098
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1 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
1 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 5/5
This cozy apartment of 42 m2 is located in picturesque Cannes, France, and is located in a q…
$370,650
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2 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 3/10
Residence in the California enclosed luxury area with a park, swimming pool and golf club. T…
Price on request
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2 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
We present to your attention a cozy 3-room apartment in a quiet and guarded residence with a…
$302,097
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4 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
4 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 157 m²
Sale Apartment Cannes Bourgeois Sea View Exceptional 4 bedroom Belle Epoque apartment for sa…
$1,84M
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Apartment in Cannes, France
Apartment
Cannes, France
Area 55 m²
Floor 1
This magnificent three-bedroom apartment is located in a picturesque area on the border with…
$383,431
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1 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
1 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 2
Are you looking for a comfortable home in Cannes? Then pay attention to this 2-room apartmen…
$336,954
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3 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 2/5
Elegant 4-room apartment, beautiful sea view, in one of the most sought-after areas of Canne…
$2,12M
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1 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
1 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 2
Residence with swimming pool, located in the heart of Cannes, is located in the prestigious …
$424,098
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1 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
1 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2
We present to your attention a magnificent two-bedroom apartment of 60 m2 in a picturesque a…
$464,764
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1 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
1 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 39 m²
Number of floors 9
New residential complex with a lush garden in Cannes, Cote d'Azur, France The residential c…
$248,628
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2 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Apartment in downtown CannesNew housing construction programme:Ideal location a few steps fr…
$657,642
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2 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 4/7
Elegant residence surrounded by a garden, 10 minutes from the sea and the Croisette embankme…
$387,092
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4 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
4 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Floor 8/9
Apartment in a new luxury residence, 122 m2 terrace. With its 3 buildings and apartments fro…
$1,32M
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4 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
4 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 182 m²
Floor 1/7
A stunning apartment in Cannes with an area of 182 m2 is located in the prestigious quarter …
$1,95M
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3 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 3/5
Great opportunity - nice 3-bedroom apartment in one of the most popular areas of Cannes, sea…
$2,15M
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