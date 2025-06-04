Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Clermont Ferrand, France

1 BHK
65
2 BHK
164
3 BHK
93
4 BHK
30
358 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Clermont Ferrand, France
2 bedroom apartment
Clermont Ferrand, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 5
The exceptional living space in the heart of the new district of Saint-Jean is a character a…
$247,170
4 bedroom apartment in Clermont Ferrand, France
4 bedroom apartment
Clermont Ferrand, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 87 m²
Floor 2
The exceptional living space in the heart of the new district of Saint-Jean is a character a…
$385,630
4 bedroom apartment in Clermont Ferrand, France
4 bedroom apartment
Clermont Ferrand, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 84 m²
Floor 3
Living in Clermont-Ferrand to enjoy the quality of life offered by Auvergne attracts more an…
$432,668
1 bedroom apartment in Clermont Ferrand, France
1 bedroom apartment
Clermont Ferrand, France
Bedrooms 1
The living area is popular due to its history and large facades. Located in the heart of the…
$333,679
3 bedroom apartment in Clermont Ferrand, France
3 bedroom apartment
Clermont Ferrand, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 2
Living in Clermont-Ferrand to enjoy the quality of life offered by Auvergne attracts more an…
$345,805
3 bedroom apartment in Clermont Ferrand, France
3 bedroom apartment
Clermont Ferrand, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 3
The apartment is located in a quiet area, close to the center of Clermont-Ferrand and all am…
$309,191
2 bedroom apartment in Clermont Ferrand, France
2 bedroom apartment
Clermont Ferrand, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$188,810
2 bedroom apartment in Clermont Ferrand, France
2 bedroom apartment
Clermont Ferrand, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$188,810
2 bedroom apartment in Clermont Ferrand, France
2 bedroom apartment
Clermont Ferrand, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 3
The exceptional living space in the heart of the new district of Saint-Jean is a character a…
$236,871
2 bedroom apartment in Clermont Ferrand, France
2 bedroom apartment
Clermont Ferrand, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$192,624
2 bedroom apartment in Clermont Ferrand, France
2 bedroom apartment
Clermont Ferrand, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 1
The living area is popular due to its history and large facades. Located in the heart of the…
$612,775
2 bedroom apartment in Clermont Ferrand, France
2 bedroom apartment
Clermont Ferrand, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 35 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$169,738
3 bedroom apartment in Clermont Ferrand, France
3 bedroom apartment
Clermont Ferrand, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 3
Living in Clermont-Ferrand to enjoy the quality of life offered by Auvergne attracts more an…
$315,637
1 bedroom apartment in Clermont Ferrand, France
1 bedroom apartment
Clermont Ferrand, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 5
| Apartments
$159,249
2 bedroom apartment in Clermont Ferrand, France
2 bedroom apartment
Clermont Ferrand, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 39 m²
Our new living space is located near the district of Respkbliki. It consists of 2 and 3 bedr…
$239,159
1 bedroom apartment in Clermont Ferrand, France
1 bedroom apartment
Clermont Ferrand, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 26 m²
The living area is popular due to its history and large facades. Located in the heart of the…
$271,887
5 bedroom apartment in Clermont Ferrand, France
5 bedroom apartment
Clermont Ferrand, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 117 m²
Floor 8
The exceptional living space in the heart of the new district of Saint-Jean is a character a…
$564,142
2 bedroom apartment in Clermont Ferrand, France
2 bedroom apartment
Clermont Ferrand, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 2
Living in Clermont-Ferrand to enjoy the quality of life offered by Auvergne attracts more an…
$199,204
3 bedroom apartment in Clermont Ferrand, France
3 bedroom apartment
Clermont Ferrand, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 2
Our new living space is located near the district of Respkbliki. It consists of 2 and 3 bedr…
$328,415
3 bedroom apartment in Clermont Ferrand, France
3 bedroom apartment
Clermont Ferrand, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 1
The living area is popular due to its history and large facades. Located in the heart of the…
$657,975
2 bedroom apartment in Clermont Ferrand, France
2 bedroom apartment
Clermont Ferrand, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 1
The exceptional living space in the heart of the new district of Saint-Jean is a character a…
$243,851
3 bedroom apartment in Clermont Ferrand, France
3 bedroom apartment
Clermont Ferrand, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 82 m²
Floor 1
The living area is popular due to its history and large facades. Located in the heart of the…
$770,116
2 bedroom apartment in Clermont Ferrand, France
2 bedroom apartment
Clermont Ferrand, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 74 m²
The living area is popular due to its history and large facades. Located in the heart of the…
$556,360
4 bedroom apartment in Clermont Ferrand, France
4 bedroom apartment
Clermont Ferrand, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 85 m²
Floor 2
Living in Clermont-Ferrand to enjoy the quality of life offered by Auvergne attracts more an…
$434,315
2 bedroom apartment in Clermont Ferrand, France
2 bedroom apartment
Clermont Ferrand, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
The living area is popular due to its history and large facades. Located in the heart of the…
$529,813
2 bedroom apartment in Clermont Ferrand, France
2 bedroom apartment
Clermont Ferrand, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$195,485
3 bedroom apartment in Clermont Ferrand, France
3 bedroom apartment
Clermont Ferrand, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 116 m²
Floor 6
Living in Clermont-Ferrand to enjoy the quality of life offered by Auvergne attracts more an…
$645,578
2 bedroom apartment in Clermont Ferrand, France
2 bedroom apartment
Clermont Ferrand, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
We invite you to discover a new living space, located near the city center, a 15-minute walk…
$239,159
1 bedroom apartment in Clermont Ferrand, France
1 bedroom apartment
Clermont Ferrand, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 6
| Apartments
$160,203
2 bedroom apartment in Clermont Ferrand, France
2 bedroom apartment
Clermont Ferrand, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 73 m²
Floor 1
The living area is popular due to its history and large facades. Located in the heart of the…
$588,172
Properties features in Clermont Ferrand, France

