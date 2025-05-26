Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Metropolitan France
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment

Studios for Sale in Metropolitan France, France

Ile-de-France
87
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur
57
Occitania
28
Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
15
Show more
Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
254 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Metropolitan France, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Metropolitan France, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 23 m²
A complex of buildings with art deco architecture of the 1930s. 60m from Jourdain Metro Stat…
$188,049
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Metropolitan France, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Metropolitan France, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 1
In the heart of Marseille, between the Dox district and the European Hospital, offers daily …
$123,770
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Metropolitan France, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Metropolitan France, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 7
$99,039
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Metropolitan France, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Metropolitan France, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 23 m²
$228,964
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Metropolitan France, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Metropolitan France, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
$85,591
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Metropolitan France, France
Studio apartment
Metropolitan France, France
Area 34 m²
A center of nature and elegance, the new living space offers you a remarkable quality of lif…
$239,821
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Metropolitan France, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Metropolitan France, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 1
Located in the heart of the campus and a few minutes from the city center, this living space…
$104,396
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Metropolitan France, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Metropolitan France, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 1
Located in the heart of the campus and a few minutes from the city center, this living space…
$94,252
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Metropolitan France, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Metropolitan France, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 4
$95,164
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Metropolitan France, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Metropolitan France, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 3
$93,910
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Metropolitan France, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Metropolitan France, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 2
In the heart of the Timont district, this residence allows students to combine study and lei…
$103,484
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Metropolitan France, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Metropolitan France, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
$165,255
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Metropolitan France, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Metropolitan France, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 1
$193,861
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Metropolitan France, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Metropolitan France, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 2
$187,479
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Metropolitan France, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Metropolitan France, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 4
$198,762
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Metropolitan France, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Metropolitan France, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 20 m²
$193,747
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Metropolitan France, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Metropolitan France, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 5
In the heart of Marseille, between the Dox district and the European Hospital, offers daily …
$133,914
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Metropolitan France, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Metropolitan France, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 1
$242,754
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Metropolitan France, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Metropolitan France, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 3
$124,112
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Metropolitan France, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Metropolitan France, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 7
The subsidiary has been present in the private residence market for students for more than 2…
$136,193
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Metropolitan France, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Metropolitan France, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 20 m²
$182,350
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Metropolitan France, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Metropolitan France, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 3
$106,105
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Metropolitan France, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Metropolitan France, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 3
Located in the heart of the campus, this living space is close to famous university centers.…
$138,928
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Metropolitan France, France
Studio apartment
Metropolitan France, France
Area 28 m²
Floor 5
A center of nature and elegance, the new living space offers you a remarkable quality of lif…
$191,072
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Metropolitan France, France
Studio apartment
Metropolitan France, France
Area 49 m²
Floor 3
In the heart of the western part of Paris, a few minutes from La Défense, you will find plea…
$635,593
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Metropolitan France, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Metropolitan France, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 1
Located in the heart of the campus and a few minutes from the city center, this living space…
$107,017
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Metropolitan France, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Metropolitan France, France
Bedrooms 1
Floor 6
$97,785
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Metropolitan France, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Metropolitan France, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 17 m²
Floor 1
$99,723
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Metropolitan France, France
Studio apartment
Metropolitan France, France
Area 33 m²
Floor 1
In the heart of Joinville-le-Pont, enjoy the privilege of exquisite living space on the tran…
$338,050
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Metropolitan France, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Metropolitan France, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 5
$134,483
Leave a request

Properties features in Metropolitan France, France

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go