Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Residential
  4. Lille
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Lille, France

Apartment To archive
Clear all
25 properties total found
2 room apartment in Lille, France
2 room apartment
Lille, France
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2022 Book online with a dematerialized contract and dep…
€210,400
per month
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Lille, France
3 room apartment
Lille, France
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q1 2022 Located in a new residential area, Le RUBIX combin…
€245,000
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Lille, France
2 room apartment
Lille, France
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q1 2024  Terra Verde is an example of how carefully though…
€219,000
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Lille, France
2 room apartment
Lille, France
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q1 2024  Terra Verde is an example of how carefully though…
€217,000
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Lille, France
2 room apartment
Lille, France
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q1 2024  Terra Verde is an example of how carefully though…
€217,000
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Lille, France
2 room apartment
Lille, France
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q1 2024  Terra Verde is an example of how carefully though…
€219,000
per month
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Lille, France
3 room apartment
Lille, France
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q1 2024  Terra Verde is an example of how carefully though…
€281,000
per month
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Lille, France
3 room apartment
Lille, France
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q1 2024  Terra Verde is an example of how carefully though…
€286,000
per month
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Lille, France
3 room apartment
Lille, France
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q1 2024  Terra Verde is an example of how carefully though…
€288,000
per month
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Lille, France
3 room apartment
Lille, France
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q1 2024  Terra Verde is an example of how carefully though…
€288,000
per month
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Lille, France
3 room apartment
Lille, France
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q1 2024  Terra Verde is an example of how carefully though…
€293,000
per month
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Lille, France
4 room apartment
Lille, France
Rooms 4
Area 82 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q1 2024  Terra Verde is an example of how carefully though…
€373,000
per month
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Lille, France
3 room apartment
Lille, France
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q1 2024  Terra Verde is an example of how carefully though…
€284,000
per month
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Lille, France
4 room apartment
Lille, France
Rooms 4
Area 82 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q1 2024  Terra Verde is an example of how carefully though…
€369,000
per month
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Lille, France
4 room apartment
Lille, France
Rooms 4
Area 82 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q1 2024  Terra Verde is an example of how carefully though…
€344,000
per month
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Lille, France
4 room apartment
Lille, France
Rooms 4
Area 82 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q1 2024  Terra Verde is an example of how carefully though…
€364,000
per month
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Lille, France
4 room apartment
Lille, France
Rooms 4
Area 92 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q1 2024  Terra Verde is an example of how carefully though…
€408,000
per month
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Lille, France
4 room apartment
Lille, France
Rooms 4
Area 95 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q1 2024  Terra Verde is an example of how carefully though…
€421,000
per month
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Lille, France
4 room apartment
Lille, France
Rooms 4
Area 95 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q1 2024  Terra Verde is an example of how carefully though…
€413,000
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Lille, France
2 room apartment
Lille, France
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2022 Book online with a dematerialized contract and dep…
€198,500
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Lille, France
2 room apartment
Lille, France
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2022 Book online with a dematerialized contract and dep…
€194,200
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Lille, France
2 room apartment
Lille, France
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2022 Book online with a dematerialized contract and dep…
€194,200
per month
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Lille, France
4 room apartment
Lille, France
Rooms 4
Area 81 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2022 Book online with a dematerialized contract and dep…
€372,000
per month
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Lille, France
4 room apartment
Lille, France
Rooms 4
Area 84 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2022 Book online with a dematerialized contract and dep…
€362,000
per month
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Lille, France
4 room apartment
Lille, France
Rooms 4
Area 94 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2022 Book online with a dematerialized contract and dep…
€365,000
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Lille, France

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir