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Apartments for sale in Marseille, France

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76
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557 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Marseille, France
2 bedroom apartment
Marseille, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 5
For the first time, the existing building, completely renovated and located in the heart of …
$253,668
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2 bedroom apartment in Marseille, France
2 bedroom apartment
Marseille, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 3
Discover this living space, located in the 9th arrondissement of Marseille, in Zac Vallon Ré…
$389,240
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Marseille, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Marseille, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 3
In the heart of the city of Marseille, between the Dox district and the European Hospital, i…
$134,201
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
3 bedroom apartment in Marseille, France
3 bedroom apartment
Marseille, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 1
Discover this living space, located in the 9th arrondissement of Marseille, in Zac Vallon Ré…
$407,831
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3 bedroom apartment in Marseille, France
3 bedroom apartment
Marseille, France
Bedrooms 3
Floor 1
Ideal living space in the heart of the 6th arrondissement, 12 minutes from Metro 2 "Castella…
$431,534
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3 bedroom apartment in Marseille, France
3 bedroom apartment
Marseille, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 57 m²
Promising living space near the city center, in the 14th arrondissement, in the center of a …
$250,973
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
4 bedroom apartment in Marseille, France
4 bedroom apartment
Marseille, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 88 m²
Floor 1
Discover this living space, located in the 9th arrondissement of Marseille, in Zac Vallon Ré…
$528,670
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4 bedroom apartment in Marseille, France
4 bedroom apartment
Marseille, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 87 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$437,654
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3 bedroom apartment in Marseille, France
3 bedroom apartment
Marseille, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 3
In the 8th arrondissement of Marseille there is a magnificent living space. In the heart of …
$569,336
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1 bedroom apartment in Marseille, France
1 bedroom apartment
Marseille, France
Bedrooms 1
Floor 2
Ideal living space in the heart of the 6th arrondissement, 12 minutes from Metro 2 "Castella…
$241,794
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1 bedroom apartment in Marseille, France
1 bedroom apartment
Marseille, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$255,969
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1 bedroom apartment in Marseille, France
1 bedroom apartment
Marseille, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 2
In the 8th arrondissement of Marseille there is a magnificent living space. In the heart of …
$281,763
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2 bedroom apartment in Marseille, France
2 bedroom apartment
Marseille, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 1
Promising living space near the city center, in the 14th arrondissement, in the center of a …
$196,920
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3 bedroom apartment in Marseille, France
3 bedroom apartment
Marseille, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$346,636
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3 bedroom apartment in Marseille, France
3 bedroom apartment
Marseille, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 1
Discover this living space, located in the 9th arrondissement of Marseille, in Zac Vallon Ré…
$405,507
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4 bedroom apartment in Marseille, France
4 bedroom apartment
Marseille, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 107 m²
Floor 4
In the 8th arrondissement of Marseille there is a magnificent living space. In the heart of …
$928,367
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2 bedroom apartment in Marseille, France
2 bedroom apartment
Marseille, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$151,398
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3 bedroom apartment in Marseille, France
3 bedroom apartment
Marseille, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 71 m²
| Apartments
$427,932
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3 bedroom apartment in Marseille, France
3 bedroom apartment
Marseille, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 58 m²
Promising living space near the city center, in the 14th arrondissement, in the center of a …
$249,783
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3 bedroom apartment in Marseille, France
3 bedroom apartment
Marseille, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 57 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$225,411
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4 bedroom apartment in Marseille, France
4 bedroom apartment
Marseille, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 83 m²
Floor 3
We offer you a new collection of apartments in this beautiful living space, from 2 to 4 very…
$388,078
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3 bedroom apartment in Marseille, France
3 bedroom apartment
Marseille, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 2
We offer you a new collection of apartments in this beautiful living space, from 2 to 4 very…
$343,618
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3 bedroom apartment in Marseille, France
3 bedroom apartment
Marseille, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 58 m²
| Apartments
$282,731
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4 bedroom apartment in Marseille, France
4 bedroom apartment
Marseille, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 202 m²
Floor 4
In the 8th arrondissement of Marseille there is a magnificent living space. In the heart of …
$1,64M
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2 bedroom apartment in Marseille, France
2 bedroom apartment
Marseille, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$208,659
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2 bedroom apartment in Marseille, France
2 bedroom apartment
Marseille, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 37 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$191,715
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1 bedroom apartment in Marseille, France
1 bedroom apartment
Marseille, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 3
In the 8th arrondissement of Marseille there is a magnificent living space. In the heart of …
$287,573
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2 bedroom apartment in Marseille, France
2 bedroom apartment
Marseille, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$488,816
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4 bedroom apartment in Marseille, France
4 bedroom apartment
Marseille, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 134 m²
Ideal living space in the heart of the 6th arrondissement, 12 minutes from Metro 2 "Castella…
$1,16M
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2 bedroom apartment in Marseille, France
2 bedroom apartment
Marseille, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$152,630
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