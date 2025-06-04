Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Chambery, France

51 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Chambery, France
1 bedroom apartment
Chambery, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$228,861
3 bedroom apartment in Chambery, France
3 bedroom apartment
Chambery, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$394,785
2 bedroom apartment in Chambery, France
2 bedroom apartment
Chambery, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$295,230
2 bedroom apartment in Chambery, France
2 bedroom apartment
Chambery, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$302,096
3 bedroom apartment in Chambery, France
3 bedroom apartment
Chambery, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
| Apartments
$377,620
4 bedroom apartment in Chambery, France
4 bedroom apartment
Chambery, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 89 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$582,451
3 bedroom apartment in Chambery, France
3 bedroom apartment
Chambery, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$411,949
3 bedroom apartment in Chambery, France
3 bedroom apartment
Chambery, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$430,258
Studio apartment in Chambery, France
Studio apartment
Chambery, France
Area 34 m²
Floor 3
| Studio
$235,727
3 bedroom apartment in Chambery, France
3 bedroom apartment
Chambery, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 55 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$347,868
3 bedroom apartment in Chambery, France
3 bedroom apartment
Chambery, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$402,795
3 bedroom apartment in Chambery, France
3 bedroom apartment
Chambery, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$382,197
2 bedroom apartment in Chambery, France
2 bedroom apartment
Chambery, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$267,767
2 bedroom apartment in Chambery, France
2 bedroom apartment
Chambery, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$264,334
4 bedroom apartment in Chambery, France
4 bedroom apartment
Chambery, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 78 m²
Floor 5
| Apartments
$485,185
2 bedroom apartment in Chambery, France
2 bedroom apartment
Chambery, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$267,767
2 bedroom apartment in Chambery, France
2 bedroom apartment
Chambery, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$276,921
1 bedroom apartment in Chambery, France
1 bedroom apartment
Chambery, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$258,613
2 bedroom apartment in Chambery, France
2 bedroom apartment
Chambery, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$290,653
2 bedroom apartment in Chambery, France
2 bedroom apartment
Chambery, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$282,643
3 bedroom apartment in Chambery, France
3 bedroom apartment
Chambery, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$370,754
2 bedroom apartment in Chambery, France
2 bedroom apartment
Chambery, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$282,643
3 bedroom apartment in Chambery, France
3 bedroom apartment
Chambery, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$361,600
3 bedroom apartment in Chambery, France
3 bedroom apartment
Chambery, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$371,899
2 bedroom apartment in Chambery, France
2 bedroom apartment
Chambery, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$312,395
3 bedroom apartment in Chambery, France
3 bedroom apartment
Chambery, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$376,476
2 bedroom apartment in Chambery, France
2 bedroom apartment
Chambery, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$264,334
2 bedroom apartment in Chambery, France
2 bedroom apartment
Chambery, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$286,076
2 bedroom apartment in Chambery, France
2 bedroom apartment
Chambery, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 5
| Apartments
$302,096
2 bedroom apartment in Chambery, France
2 bedroom apartment
Chambery, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$279,210
Properties features in Chambery, France

