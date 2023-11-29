UAE
Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Grasse, France
386 properties total found
4 room apartment
Villeneuve-Loubet, France
4
108 m²
€1,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment
Saint-Laurent-du-Var, France
3
61 m²
€297,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Cannes, France
2
39 m²
9
New residential complex with a lush garden in Cannes, Cote d'Azur, France The residential c…
€239,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with internet
Cannes, France
3
58 m²
5
Apartments and houses in a new residential complex, Le Cannet, Cote d'Azur, France Modern r…
€352,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Antibes, France
3
63 m²
5
New sea view apartments in Juan les Pins, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France A modern residential…
€395,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances
Saint-Laurent-du-Var, France
3
74 m²
6
First-class apartments in a new residential complex, Saint-Laurent-du-Var, Cote d'Azur, Fran…
€425,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with Pool
Antibes, France
3
61 m²
4
New residential complex 800 m from the beach, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France In the center of…
€487,500
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Cannes, France
3
62 m²
Lovely two-bedroom apartment of 62.63 m2, located in one of the most beautiful residences on…
€630,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment
Cannes, France
3
152 m²
SOLE AGENTS - In Cannes, elegant apartment for sale located on the 6th floor of a recent bu…
€3,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Antibes, France
4
144 m²
Family apartment to renovate available for sale of 144 m² with terrace of 48m² in Juan Les P…
€852,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Cannes, France
3
92 m²
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform proposes you in one of the most beautifu…
€1,58M
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Cannes, France
90 m²
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform offers you in a high standing residence,…
€3,38M
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room apartment
Le Cannet, France
5
336 m²
In a gated and secure residence with a swimming pool, this triplex apartment of 336 sqm come…
€1,85M
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment
Cannes, France
4
170 m²
Exceptional penthouse with a living surface of approximately 170 m² in a luxury residence in…
€3,15M
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment
Le Cannet, France
4
147 m²
Just like a villa, for a very beautiful duplex apartment of 170m2 (140m2 Carrez), with outdo…
€1,16M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Cannes, France
3
140 m²
Beautiful apartment entirely renovated with exceptional materials. This 139m2 roof top villa…
€1,79M
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room apartment
Cannes, France
5
199 m²
Superb apartment-villa in a charming building ideally located in a calm area near the city c…
€2,70M
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment
Cannes, France
4
220 m²
Beautiful 5-room apartment in a luxury residence with a living surface of approximately 220 …
€3,49M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Cannes, France
3
95 m²
Located on the famous street of Antibes, a few steps from the Palais des Congrès, we offer t…
€889,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Cannes, France
3
186 m²
CANNES OXFORD : Located in the prestigious district of Oxford, near the city center and …
€1,99M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Cannes, France
2
75 m²
REF: 062022-002. Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom apartment offering a total of 75m2, with wo…
€2,49M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Cannes, France
2
96 m²
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform proposes to you in the residential distr…
€1,15M
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment
Le Cannet, France
4
180 m²
Exceptional penthouse, completely renovated, with private swimming pool on the terrace on th…
€3,19M
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room apartment
Cannes, France
6
248 m²
Large apartment of approx. 248 sqm situated on the Boulevard de La Croisette, large terrace …
€3,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Cannes, France
3
158 m²
Located on the last floor, duplex apartment of 160 m2 with exceptional view on the sea and t…
€2,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Cannes, France
2
108 m²
With 2 balconies, this apartment, available for sale in Cannes, will please you with its bea…
€1,79M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Theoule-sur-Mer, France
3
180 m²
In a renowned and secure domain, luxurious flat of about 180m2 offering from all the rooms a…
€1,95M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Cannes, France
3
118 m²
Sole agent. Beautiful refurbished 4-room apartment with a panoramic sea view, of approximate…
€1,89M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Cannes, France
2
94 m²
Ideally located in the heart of the Croisette, a few steps from the Palais des Festivals in …
€4,26M
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment
Cannes, France
4
232 m²
In the most prestigious residence on the Croisette, this exceptional apartment benefits from…
€11,13M
Recommend
Leave a request
