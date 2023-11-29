Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Residential
  4. Grasse
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Grasse, France

penthouses
15
1 BHK
9
2 BHK
77
3 BHK
137
4 BHK
52
Apartment To archive
Clear all
386 properties total found
4 room apartment in Villeneuve-Loubet, France
4 room apartment
Villeneuve-Loubet, France
Rooms 4
Area 108 m²
€1,10M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment in Saint-Laurent-du-Var, France
3 room apartment
Saint-Laurent-du-Var, France
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
€297,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden in Cannes, France
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Cannes, France
Rooms 2
Area 39 m²
Number of floors 9
New residential complex with a lush garden in Cannes, Cote d'Azur, France The residential c…
€239,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with internet in Cannes, France
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with internet
Cannes, France
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments and houses in a new residential complex, Le Cannet, Cote d'Azur, France Modern r…
€352,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden in Antibes, France
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Antibes, France
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 5
New sea view apartments in Juan les Pins, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France A modern residential…
€395,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances in Saint-Laurent-du-Var, France
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances
Saint-Laurent-du-Var, France
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 6
First-class apartments in a new residential complex, Saint-Laurent-du-Var, Cote d'Azur, Fran…
€425,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with Pool in Antibes, France
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with Pool
Antibes, France
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 4
New residential complex 800 m from the beach, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France In the center of…
€487,500
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Cannes, France
2 room apartment
Cannes, France
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Lovely two-bedroom apartment of 62.63 m2, located in one of the most beautiful residences on…
€630,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment in Cannes, France
3 room apartment
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 152 m²
SOLE AGENTS - In Cannes, elegant apartment for sale located on the 6th floor of a recent bu…
€3,20M
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Antibes, France
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Antibes, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 144 m²
Family apartment to renovate available for sale of 144 m² with terrace of 48m² in Juan Les P…
€852,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Cannes, France
3 room apartment
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 92 m²
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform proposes you in one of the most beautifu…
€1,58M
Leave a request
Apartment in Cannes, France
Apartment
Cannes, France
Area 90 m²
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform offers you in a high standing residence,…
€3,38M
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Le Cannet, France
5 room apartment
Le Cannet, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 336 m²
In a gated and secure residence with a swimming pool, this triplex apartment of 336 sqm come…
€1,85M
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Cannes, France
4 room apartment
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 170 m²
Exceptional penthouse with a living surface of approximately 170 m² in a luxury residence in…
€3,15M
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Le Cannet, France
4 room apartment
Le Cannet, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 147 m²
Just like a villa, for a very beautiful duplex apartment of 170m2 (140m2 Carrez), with outdo…
€1,16M
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Cannes, France
3 room apartment
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
Beautiful apartment entirely renovated with exceptional materials. This 139m2 roof top villa…
€1,79M
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Cannes, France
5 room apartment
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 199 m²
Superb apartment-villa in a charming building ideally located in a calm area near the city c…
€2,70M
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Cannes, France
4 room apartment
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
Beautiful 5-room apartment in a luxury residence with a living surface of approximately 220 …
€3,49M
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Cannes, France
3 room apartment
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 95 m²
Located on the famous street of Antibes, a few steps from the Palais des Congrès, we offer t…
€889,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Cannes, France
3 room apartment
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 186 m²
CANNES OXFORD : Located in the prestigious district of Oxford, near the city center and …
€1,99M
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Cannes, France
2 room apartment
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
REF: 062022-002. Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom apartment offering a total of 75m2, with wo…
€2,49M
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Cannes, France
2 room apartment
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 96 m²
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform proposes to you in the residential distr…
€1,15M
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Le Cannet, France
4 room apartment
Le Cannet, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 180 m²
Exceptional penthouse, completely renovated, with private swimming pool on the terrace on th…
€3,19M
Leave a request
6 room apartment in Cannes, France
6 room apartment
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 248 m²
Large apartment of approx. 248 sqm situated on the Boulevard de La Croisette, large terrace …
€3,20M
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Cannes, France
3 room apartment
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 158 m²
Located on the last floor, duplex apartment of 160 m2 with exceptional view on the sea and t…
€2,50M
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 108 m²
With 2 balconies, this apartment, available for sale in Cannes, will please you with its bea…
€1,79M
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Theoule-sur-Mer, France
3 room apartment
Theoule-sur-Mer, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
In a renowned and secure domain, luxurious flat of about 180m2 offering from all the rooms a…
€1,95M
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Cannes, France
3 room apartment
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 118 m²
Sole agent. Beautiful refurbished 4-room apartment with a panoramic sea view, of approximate…
€1,89M
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Cannes, France
2 room apartment
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 94 m²
Ideally located in the heart of the Croisette, a few steps from the Palais des Festivals in …
€4,26M
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Cannes, France
4 room apartment
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 232 m²
In the most prestigious residence on the Croisette, this exceptional apartment benefits from…
€11,13M
Leave a request

Properties features in Grasse, France

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir