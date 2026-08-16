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Apartments for sale in Grasse, France

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Cannes
34
Antibes
96
Saint Laurent du Var
213
Vallauris
68
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557 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Cannes, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Cannes, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/6
Investment Studio with Terrace and Sea View on the Croisette Cannes · Boulevard de la Crois…
Price on request
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Hotel Invest
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English, Русский, Français
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2 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Exceptional apartments with panoramic sea viewsIn a prestigious, guarded and private residen…
$1,98M
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3 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 3
Rare offer in Cannes - the perfect 4-bedroom apartment ✨We offer a luxurious 4-room apartmen…
$1,15M
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2 bedroom apartment in Saint Laurent du Var, France
2 bedroom apartment
Saint Laurent du Var, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$346,250
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2 bedroom apartment in Vallauris, France
2 bedroom apartment
Vallauris, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 2
Notary fees are free for the first 10 people. Get a foothold on the Cote d'Azur. It is locat…
$441,526
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Apartment in Cannes, France
Apartment
Cannes, France
Квартира в Каннах площадью 60 м2 с террасой  20 м2, с видом на море Комиссия агентства…
$448,173
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 3/6
Residence in the Montfleury quarter, 2 minutes walk from Antibes Street and 5-7 minutes walk…
$680,000
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3 bedroom apartment in Antibes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Antibes, France
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
EXCLUSIVE SALE — ANTIBE, CôTE D'AZUR A luxurious apartment is offered for sale in the presti…
$1,04M
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Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 750 m²
The Art of Living Between Heaven and Sea – An Exceptional Penthouse in CannesThere are resid…
Price on request
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2 bedroom apartment in Saint Laurent du Var, France
2 bedroom apartment
Saint Laurent du Var, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 6
This living space in the heart of the Bay of Bes des Ange is ideal for rent. Located a 10-mi…
$389,240
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2 bedroom apartment in Valbonne, France
2 bedroom apartment
Valbonne, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
| Apartments
$327,659
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1 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
1 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Cannes - La Croisette | Exclusive apartment with panoramic sea viewsIn the heart of the lege…
$1,99M
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2 bedroom apartment in Auribeau sur Siagne, France
2 bedroom apartment
Auribeau sur Siagne, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$215,651
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2 bedroom apartment in Le Cannet, France
2 bedroom apartment
Le Cannet, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 4
A true urban, student and cultural city, Le Cannet combines the amenities and amenities of a…
$307,906
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3 bedroom apartment in Saint Laurent du Var, France
3 bedroom apartment
Saint Laurent du Var, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 112 m²
Floor 7
This living space in the heart of the Bay of Bes des Ange is ideal for rent. Located a 10-mi…
$1,57M
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4 bedroom apartment in Antibes, France
4 bedroom apartment
Antibes, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 81 m²
Floor 2
A popular city on the Cote d'Azur, located in the center of a large employment reserve. The …
$388,078
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3 bedroom apartment in Saint Laurent du Var, France
3 bedroom apartment
Saint Laurent du Var, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$520,536
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3 bedroom apartment in Vallauris, France
3 bedroom apartment
Vallauris, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 2
Notary fees are free for the first 10 people. Get a foothold on the Cote d'Azur. It is locat…
$461,279
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2 bedroom apartment in Vallauris, France
2 bedroom apartment
Vallauris, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$251,089
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2 bedroom apartment in Saint Laurent du Var, France
2 bedroom apartment
Saint Laurent du Var, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$356,707
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3 bedroom apartment in Auribeau sur Siagne, France
3 bedroom apartment
Auribeau sur Siagne, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
| Apartments
$227,037
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3 bedroom apartment in Antibes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Antibes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 66 m²
| Apartments
$664,613
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1 bedroom apartment in Antibes, France
1 bedroom apartment
Antibes, France
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 4/5
The residence is located in a residential area, just 15 minutes walk from the beaches, withi…
$424,098
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1 bedroom apartment in 2, France
1 bedroom apartment
2, France
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 2/5
Cozy, two-bedroom apartment, located just one hundred meters from the magnificent beach in C…
$493,812
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2 bedroom apartment in Antibes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Antibes, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 48 m²
| Apartments
$461,279
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2 bedroom apartment in Le Cannet, France
2 bedroom apartment
Le Cannet, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 3
A true urban, student and cultural city, Le Cannet combines the amenities and amenities of a…
$296,287
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2 bedroom apartment in Saint Laurent du Var, France
2 bedroom apartment
Saint Laurent du Var, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 4
This living space in the heart of the Bay of Bes des Ange is ideal for rent. Located a 10-mi…
$353,221
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2 bedroom apartment in Saint Laurent du Var, France
2 bedroom apartment
Saint Laurent du Var, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 5
This living space in the heart of the Bay of Bes des Ange is ideal for rent. Located a 10-mi…
$402,021
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3 bedroom apartment in Saint Laurent du Var, France
3 bedroom apartment
Saint Laurent du Var, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 1
This living space in the heart of the Bay of Bes des Ange is ideal for rent. Located a 10-mi…
$504,269
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2 bedroom apartment in Auribeau sur Siagne, France
2 bedroom apartment
Auribeau sur Siagne, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 37 m²
Floor 1
The living space offers new apartments from studios to 3-bedroom apartments with beautiful o…
$264,916
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Property types in Grasse

penthouses
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Grasse, France

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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