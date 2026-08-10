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Apartments for sale in Bordeaux, France

;
Lormont
52
Villenave dOrnon
47
Saint Medard en Jalles
41
Gradignan
14
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775 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Bordeaux, France
1 bedroom apartment
Bordeaux, France
Bedrooms 1
Floor 5
| Apartments
$177,540
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2 bedroom apartment in Bordeaux, France
2 bedroom apartment
Bordeaux, France
Bedrooms 2
Floor 2
| Apartments
$365,189
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4 bedroom apartment in Bordeaux, France
4 bedroom apartment
Bordeaux, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 86 m²
Floor 1
Bordeaux, the capital of the metropolis, Bordeaux concentrates several assets that make it a…
$453,145
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2 bedroom apartment in Bordeaux, France
2 bedroom apartment
Bordeaux, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$298,727
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2 bedroom apartment in Sainte Eulalie, France
2 bedroom apartment
Sainte Eulalie, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 57 m²
In the heart of the grape fields of Bordeaux, the former Cistercian abbey, a 19th-century bo…
$474,292
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5 bedroom apartment in Gradignan, France
5 bedroom apartment
Gradignan, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 98 m²
| Apartments
$604,194
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2 bedroom apartment in Lormont, France
2 bedroom apartment
Lormont, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$191,715
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1 bedroom apartment in Bordeaux, France
1 bedroom apartment
Bordeaux, France
Bedrooms 1
Floor 3
| Apartments
$176,146
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3 bedroom apartment in Bordeaux, France
3 bedroom apartment
Bordeaux, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 77 m²
Floor 2
Choose a home in a new neighborhood. A dynamic and innovative and sustainable environment is…
$463,603
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3 bedroom apartment in Villenave dOrnon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Villenave dOrnon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
| Apartments
$313,600
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3 bedroom apartment in Bordeaux, France
3 bedroom apartment
Bordeaux, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 4
This is a new direction on the shores of Lake Bordeaux. The project gives way to nature, ech…
$366,141
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5 bedroom apartment in Bordeaux, France
5 bedroom apartment
Bordeaux, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 98 m²
Floor 6
| Apartments
$517,050
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3 bedroom apartment in Lormont, France
3 bedroom apartment
Lormont, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 73 m²
Floor 5
| Apartments
$260,462
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3 bedroom apartment in Bordeaux, France
3 bedroom apartment
Bordeaux, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 5
Bordeaux, the capital of the metropolis, Bordeaux concentrates several assets that make it a…
$383,431
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2 bedroom apartment in Saint Medard en Jalles, France
2 bedroom apartment
Saint Medard en Jalles, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$211,081
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4 bedroom apartment in Bordeaux, France
4 bedroom apartment
Bordeaux, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 84 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$468,250
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2 bedroom apartment in Sainte Eulalie, France
2 bedroom apartment
Sainte Eulalie, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 34 m²
In the heart of the grape fields of Bordeaux, the former Cistercian abbey, a 19th-century bo…
$336,141
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3 bedroom apartment in Lormont, France
3 bedroom apartment
Lormont, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 73 m²
Floor 6
| Apartments
$290,478
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2 bedroom apartment in Sainte Eulalie, France
2 bedroom apartment
Sainte Eulalie, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 36 m²
In the heart of the grape fields of Bordeaux, the former Cistercian abbey, a 19th-century bo…
$320,920
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3 bedroom apartment in Sainte Eulalie, France
3 bedroom apartment
Sainte Eulalie, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 87 m²
In the heart of the Bordeaux vineyards, the former Cistercian abbey, a 19th-century bourgeoi…
$604,542
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2 bedroom apartment in Bordeaux, France
2 bedroom apartment
Bordeaux, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 49 m²
| Apartments
$359,728
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3 bedroom apartment in Bordeaux, France
3 bedroom apartment
Bordeaux, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 85 m²
| Apartments
$595,547
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3 bedroom apartment in Bordeaux, France
3 bedroom apartment
Bordeaux, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$378,783
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1 bedroom apartment in Bordeaux, France
1 bedroom apartment
Bordeaux, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$180,329
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3 bedroom apartment in Saint Medard en Jalles, France
3 bedroom apartment
Saint Medard en Jalles, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$305,970
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1 bedroom apartment in Bordeaux, France
1 bedroom apartment
Bordeaux, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$181,723
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2 bedroom apartment in Bordeaux, France
2 bedroom apartment
Bordeaux, France
Bedrooms 2
Floor 2
| Apartments
$348,573
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2 bedroom apartment in Bordeaux, France
2 bedroom apartment
Bordeaux, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 3
Bordeaux, the capital of the metropolis, Bordeaux concentrates several assets that make it a…
$302,097
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Bordeaux, France
1 bedroom apartment
Bordeaux, France
Bedrooms 1
Floor 3
| Apartments
$180,329
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Bordeaux, France
3 bedroom apartment
Bordeaux, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$403,183
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Property types in Bordeaux

studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Bordeaux, France

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