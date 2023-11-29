UAE
Realting.com
France
Residential
Metropolitan France
Penthouses
Penthouses for sale in Metropolitan France, France
Penthouse
Clear all
39 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
2
80 m²
This prestigious flat, available for sale in Villefranche-Sur-Mer, will seduce you with its …
€2,25M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Antibes, France
4
144 m²
Family apartment to renovate available for sale of 144 m² with terrace of 48m² in Juan Les P…
€852,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Nice, France
3
110 m²
This property is offered for sale by Côte d'Azur International Realty. In the heart of the "…
€1,65M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Cannes, France
2
108 m²
With 2 balconies, this apartment, available for sale in Cannes, will please you with its bea…
€1,79M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Cannes, France
3
111 m²
This family penthouse with 2 terraces and a 14.65 m² balcony and a 24.50 m² veranda availabl…
€1,64M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Sainte-Maxime, France
3
107 m²
This magnificent penthouse with a roof terrace of 196 m² on the fourth floor of a residence …
€1,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 6 bedrooms
Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
6
272 m²
This unique penthouse, built in 1970, can be found in the wonderful town of Roquebrune Cap M…
€3,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Beausoleil, France
3
137 m²
This beautiful penthouse in Beausoleil, built in 2021, is now for sale. The property's surro…
€1,94M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Beausoleil, France
2
148 m²
Triplex for sale in Beausoleil, located on the 8th floor of a new building with elevator, fr…
€2,29M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Beausoleil, France
3
131 m²
Take a look at this charming duplex, built in 2021, for sale in the high demand area of Beau…
€1,98M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Cap-d Ail, France
3
220 m²
This exceptional penthouse in Cap D Ail, MONACO, is now for sale. The property's charm is he…
€3,60M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Beausoleil, France
4
265 m²
This exceptional penthouse, located in the lovely town of Beausoleil (near Monaco), in a pre…
€2,99M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Cannes, France
3
109 m²
This penthouse in Cannes (Vieux Port) is now for sale. Waste no time in viewing this truly s…
€2,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Cannes, France
4
300 m²
Could your new home be in Cannes (CROIX DES GARDES)? This family-friendly penthouse is for s…
€2,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
3
164 m²
This stunning apartment, for sale in the centre of St Jean Cap Ferrat, can become your ideal…
€4,29M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
4
112 m²
We are proud to present this charming flat in Roquebrune Cap Martin. Built in 1998, the prop…
€950,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Nice, France
3
120 m²
Now for sale, this charming apartment is located in Nice (Mont-Boron) in a high-end quiet r…
€1,000,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Nice, France
2
115 m²
Nestled in the beautiful town of Nice (Mont-Boron / Col de Villefranche), this comfortable p…
€1,87M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Cannes, France
3
152 m²
Located in the beautiful town of Cannes (Centre), this captivating penthouse is now for sale…
€3,62M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Cannes, France
2
122 m²
Rare opportunity in the centre of Cannes! Just 5 minutes’ walk from the Croisette and the Pa…
€3,12M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Cannes, France
3
203 m²
Located in Cannes (Centre), this captivating penthouse, built in 2020, is now for sale. It i…
€3,47M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France
4
246 m²
Rare - located in the most luxurious residence of Saint-Paul de Vence, within walking distan…
€3,29M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Le Cannet, France
4
225 m²
In Le Cannet, this family apartment for sale offers 2 terraces and a beautiful view of the s…
€2,35M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Cannes, France
3
99 m²
Cannes Croisette, opposite the Palais, apartment completely renovated, with a 15 m² terrace …
€2,99M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Beausoleil, France
3
1
88 m²
At the gates of Monaco, overlooking the bay! Reserved for the privileged few, This penthouse…
€895,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Cannes, France
3
163 m²
This luxurious duplex penthouse is located in the highly sought after residential area of Ca…
€3,90M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Nice, France
3
231 m²
Within the Blue Bird wing of the historic and majestic Palais Maeterlinck, this loft of 213 …
€4,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Saint-Etienne-de-Tinee, France
4
2
167 m²
This luxury mountain chalet in Auron is located in the Southern Alps at 1600m altitude. In s…
€1,28M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Le Cannet, France
3
2
105 m²
Le Cannet is located in the heart of the seven hills surrounding Cannes. A quiet area with t…
€990,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Antibes, France
3
3
109 m²
This beautifully designed new building in exclusive architecture can be found in Antibes, in…
€1,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
