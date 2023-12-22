UAE
Show properties list
Realting.com
France
Residential
Occitania
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Occitania, France
177 properties total found
5 room apartment with internet, with fireplace, with bbq
Auch, France
10
438 m²
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with fireplace, with Двойное остекление, with Меблированный
Bagneres-de-Luchon, France
3
70 m²
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Metropolitan France, France
3
64 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2023 YOUR NEW RUSSIAN RESIDENCE UNDER THE STANDING OF M…
€320,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Metropolitan France, France
3
62 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2023 YOUR NEW RUSSIAN RESIDENCE UNDER THE STANDING OF M…
€320,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment
Metropolitan France, France
4
93 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: 3 quarter 2023 Previewing the new ICADE residence in Toulo…
€378,100
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Metropolitan France, France
3
65 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: 3 quarter 2023 Previewing the new ICADE residence in Toulo…
€243,300
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Nimes, France
3
62 m²
Object delivery date: 2 quarter of 2022 Close to the alleys of Jean Jaurès, a stone's throw…
€243,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Montpellier, France
2
38 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023 The new So Wood residential complex will combine a…
€265,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment
Metropolitan France, France
4
94 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: 4 quarter 2023 Small residence in the center of Turnefoy. …
€419,000
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room apartment
Montpellier, France
5
107 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023 The new So Wood residential complex will combine a…
€689,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Montpellier, France
3
73 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023 The new So Wood residential complex will combine a…
€399,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Montpellier, France
3
73 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023 The new So Wood residential complex will combine a…
€409,000
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room apartment
Metropolitan France, France
5
96 m²
Date of delivery of the object: 2 quarter 2022 La Canopée, a new lifestyle! In Toulouse, di…
€449,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Montpellier, France
2
55 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023 The new So Wood residential complex will combine a…
€319,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Metropolitan France, France
3
65 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2022 MOSAÏC Residence offers 135 houses divided into 7 …
€240,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Metropolitan France, France
2
37 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2023 YOUR NEW RUSSIAN RESIDENCE UNDER THE STANDING OF M…
€227,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Nimes, France
2
59 m²
€169,000
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room apartment
Metropolitan France, France
5
134 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2023 YOUR NEW RUSSIAN APARTMENT IN METRO ROSERAIE Cyméa…
€785,300
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Metropolitan France, France
3
65 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2022 MOSAÏC Residence offers 135 houses divided into 7 …
€244,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Metropolitan France, France
3
61 m²
Installation delivery date: Q2 2023 HIS NEW RUSSIAN RESIDENCE UNDER THE PERMANY OF METRO ROS…
€315,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Montpellier, France
3
67 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023 The new So Wood residential complex will combine a…
€374,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Metropolitan France, France
63 m²
Symphonie Program immobilier neuf d'exception. Nouvelle réalisation au coeur de la Roseraie.…
€264,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Metropolitan France, France
65 m²
Urban garden Urban Garden ou The place to be Green ! Program immobilier neuf dans le center …
€257,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Metropolitan France, France
62 m²
Toscani LA RÉSIDENCE TOSCANI EST UNE RÉSIDENCE COMPOSÉE D'APPARTEMENTS NEUFS ALLANT DU T2 AU…
€245,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Metropolitan France, France
62 m²
Toscani LA RÉSIDENCE TOSCANI EST UNE RÉSIDENCE COMPOSÉE D'APPARTEMENTS NEUFS ALLANT DU T2 AU…
€238,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Metropolitan France, France
1
43 m²
OMBELLE La résidence OMBELLE se veut être une résidence animiste de 19 logements seulement r…
€220,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Metropolitan France, France
3
78 m²
OMBELLE La résidence OMBELLE se veut être une résidence animiste de 19 logements seulement r…
€265,800
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Metropolitan France, France
2
64 m²
OMBELLE La résidence OMBELLE se veut être une résidence animiste de 19 logements seulement r…
€289,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Metropolitan France, France
1
50 m²
OMBELLE La résidence OMBELLE se veut être une résidence animiste de 19 logements seulement r…
€240,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Metropolitan France, France
2
66 m²
OMBELLE La résidence OMBELLE se veut être une résidence animiste de 19 logements seulement r…
€285,000
Recommend
Leave a request
