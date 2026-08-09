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Apartments for sale in Occitania, France

;
Montpellier
465
Toulouse
343
Perpignan
139
Ales
99
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1 253 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Ramonville Saint Agne, France
4 bedroom apartment
Ramonville Saint Agne, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 83 m²
Floor 1
To the south of Toulouse is bordered by the Ruisso Saint-Anh River. This unique location has…
$350,413
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3 bedroom apartment in Toulouse, France
3 bedroom apartment
Toulouse, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 2
Toulouse is the capital of Occitania and it has everything. It is the cradle of innovation i…
$414,802
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1 bedroom apartment in Toulouse, France
1 bedroom apartment
Toulouse, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$297,333
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3 bedroom apartment in Pont de Peyre, France
3 bedroom apartment
Pont de Peyre, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 2
Discover a new living space in Pont-l'Abba, located on the southeastern tip of Finister, in …
$261,546
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2 bedroom apartment in Pins Justaret, France
2 bedroom apartment
Pins Justaret, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 63 m²
The living area is located 15 km from Toulouse. A small, quiet and popular town, it is locat…
$270,725
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3 bedroom apartment in Pont de Peyre, France
3 bedroom apartment
Pont de Peyre, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 1
Discover a new living space in Pont-l'Abba, located on the southeastern tip of Finister, in …
$234,706
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3 bedroom apartment in Beziers, France
3 bedroom apartment
Beziers, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$255,620
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4 bedroom apartment in Le Grau du Roi, France
4 bedroom apartment
Le Grau du Roi, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 111 m²
Floor 2
Discover our new exceptional address in the charming dead end of a popular residential area.…
$1,04M
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3 bedroom apartment in Montpellier, France
3 bedroom apartment
Montpellier, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 2
Commercial success, new apartments are available. Choose our new living space in Montpellier…
$369,380
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1 bedroom apartment in Montpellier, France
1 bedroom apartment
Montpellier, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 20 m²
| Apartments
$193,110
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3 bedroom apartment in Montpellier, France
3 bedroom apartment
Montpellier, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 5
To create the living space of tomorrow is the task of development. Invent new exclusive serv…
$348,573
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3 bedroom apartment in Castries, France
3 bedroom apartment
Castries, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 58 m²
Discover our living space of new apartments located in Castries. 15 km east of Montpellier, …
$328,821
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3 bedroom apartment in Castries, France
3 bedroom apartment
Castries, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Discover our living space of new apartments located in Castries. 15 km east of Montpellier, …
$314,878
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1 bedroom apartment in Montpellier, France
1 bedroom apartment
Montpellier, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 17 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$178,934
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2 bedroom apartment in Argeles sur Mer, France
2 bedroom apartment
Argeles sur Mer, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$260,268
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3 bedroom apartment in Toulouse, France
3 bedroom apartment
Toulouse, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 88 m²
Floor 5
| Apartments
$429,791
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1 bedroom apartment in Ales, France
1 bedroom apartment
Ales, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$109,103
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3 bedroom apartment in Montpellier, France
3 bedroom apartment
Montpellier, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 4
To create the living space of tomorrow is the task of development. Invent new exclusive serv…
$335,792
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2 bedroom apartment in Montpellier, France
2 bedroom apartment
Montpellier, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$216,406
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3 bedroom apartment in Pins Justaret, France
3 bedroom apartment
Pins Justaret, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 93 m²
Floor 2
The living area is located 15 km from Toulouse. A small, quiet and popular town, it is locat…
$417,126
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3 bedroom apartment in Toulouse, France
3 bedroom apartment
Toulouse, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
| Apartments
$341,137
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3 bedroom apartment in Toulouse, France
3 bedroom apartment
Toulouse, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
| Apartments
$341,137
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Montpellier, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Montpellier, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 2
| Studio
$191,367
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3 bedroom apartment in Montpellier, France
3 bedroom apartment
Montpellier, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 5
To create the living space of tomorrow is the task of development. Invent new exclusive serv…
$355,545
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2 bedroom apartment in Le Barcares, France
2 bedroom apartment
Le Barcares, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$221,344
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2 bedroom apartment in Marseillan, France
2 bedroom apartment
Marseillan, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$225,411
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1 bedroom apartment in Ales, France
1 bedroom apartment
Ales, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$109,220
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3 bedroom apartment in Montpellier, France
3 bedroom apartment
Montpellier, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$263,560
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2 bedroom apartment in Toulouse, France
2 bedroom apartment
Toulouse, France
Bedrooms 2
Floor 1
| Apartments
$354,383
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2 bedroom apartment in Mauguio, France
2 bedroom apartment
Mauguio, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$247,487
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Property types in Occitania

studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Occitania, France

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