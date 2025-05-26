Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Bourgogne – Franche-Comté, France

1 BHK
64
2 BHK
74
3 BHK
64
4 BHK
32
239 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Metropolitan France, France
2 bedroom apartment
Metropolitan France, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 2
In the heart of the Burgundy-Franche-Comté region, 30 minutes from the cities of Dijon and B…
$326,339
1 bedroom apartment in Metropolitan France, France
1 bedroom apartment
Metropolitan France, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 22 m²
Floor 4
$121,092
3 bedroom apartment in Metropolitan France, France
3 bedroom apartment
Metropolitan France, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 56 m²
Floor 3
$260,989
2 bedroom apartment in Metropolitan France, France
2 bedroom apartment
Metropolitan France, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 1
$157,657
1 bedroom apartment in Metropolitan France, France
1 bedroom apartment
Metropolitan France, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 2
$115,394
5 bedroom apartment in Metropolitan France, France
5 bedroom apartment
Metropolitan France, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 97 m²
Floor 5
$536,794
1 bedroom apartment in Metropolitan France, France
1 bedroom apartment
Metropolitan France, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 4
$120,143
4 bedroom apartment in Metropolitan France, France
4 bedroom apartment
Metropolitan France, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 87 m²
$340,767
2 bedroom apartment in Metropolitan France, France
2 bedroom apartment
Metropolitan France, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 2
$254,151
1 bedroom apartment in Metropolitan France, France
1 bedroom apartment
Metropolitan France, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 3
$115,394
2 bedroom apartment in Metropolitan France, France
2 bedroom apartment
Metropolitan France, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 2
$225,659
5 bedroom apartment in Metropolitan France, France
5 bedroom apartment
Metropolitan France, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 94 m²
Floor 1
$386,355
2 bedroom apartment in Metropolitan France, France
2 bedroom apartment
Metropolitan France, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 50 m²
$257,570
3 bedroom apartment in Metropolitan France, France
3 bedroom apartment
Metropolitan France, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 56 m²
Floor 2
$257,570
3 bedroom apartment in Metropolitan France, France
3 bedroom apartment
Metropolitan France, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 1
$220,340
1 bedroom apartment in Metropolitan France, France
1 bedroom apartment
Metropolitan France, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 22 m²
$323,102
2 bedroom apartment in Metropolitan France, France
2 bedroom apartment
Metropolitan France, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 65 m²
In the heart of the Burgundy-Franche-Comté region, 30 minutes from the cities of Dijon and B…
$377,887
2 bedroom apartment in Metropolitan France, France
2 bedroom apartment
Metropolitan France, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
Dijon combines tourism and ideal living conditions. This apartment is located in the center …
$406,869
3 bedroom apartment in Metropolitan France, France
3 bedroom apartment
Metropolitan France, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 4
$231,736
3 bedroom apartment in Metropolitan France, France
3 bedroom apartment
Metropolitan France, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 3
It is in the southeast of Dijon that you can come and discover a new living space surrounded…
$295,180
2 bedroom apartment in Metropolitan France, France
2 bedroom apartment
Metropolitan France, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 2
In the heart of the Burgundy-Franche-Comté region, 30 minutes from the cities of Dijon and B…
$291,966
1 bedroom apartment in Metropolitan France, France
1 bedroom apartment
Metropolitan France, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 4
$119,192
1 bedroom apartment in Metropolitan France, France
1 bedroom apartment
Metropolitan France, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 4
$120,143
3 bedroom apartment in Metropolitan France, France
3 bedroom apartment
Metropolitan France, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 2
It is in the southeast of Dijon that you can come and discover a new living space surrounded…
$305,437
1 bedroom apartment in Metropolitan France, France
1 bedroom apartment
Metropolitan France, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 4
$117,293
2 bedroom apartment in Metropolitan France, France
2 bedroom apartment
Metropolitan France, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 2
In the heart of the Burgundy-Franche-Comté region, 30 minutes from the cities of Dijon and B…
$277,423
3 bedroom apartment in Metropolitan France, France
3 bedroom apartment
Metropolitan France, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Come and discover our new living space, consisting of two-level "home-style" apartments. All…
$283,783
2 bedroom apartment in Metropolitan France, France
2 bedroom apartment
Metropolitan France, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 1
$234,776
3 bedroom apartment in Metropolitan France, France
3 bedroom apartment
Metropolitan France, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 74 m²
Floor 2
$289,481
2 bedroom apartment in Metropolitan France, France
2 bedroom apartment
Metropolitan France, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 1
$245,033
Properties features in Bourgogne – Franche-Comté, France

