Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. La Valette du Var
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in La Valette du Var, France

1 BHK
118
2 BHK
11
Apartment Delete
Clear all
129 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in La Valette du Var, France
1 bedroom apartment
La Valette du Var, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 6
| Apartments
$107,497
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in La Valette du Var, France
1 bedroom apartment
La Valette du Var, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 7
| Apartments
$105,396
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in La Valette du Var, France
1 bedroom apartment
La Valette du Var, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$120,159
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in La Valette du Var, France
2 bedroom apartment
La Valette du Var, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 33 m²
Floor 5
| Apartments
$160,768
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in La Valette du Var, France
1 bedroom apartment
La Valette du Var, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 9
| Apartments
$108,450
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in La Valette du Var, France
1 bedroom apartment
La Valette du Var, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 10
| Apartments
$109,579
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in La Valette du Var, France
1 bedroom apartment
La Valette du Var, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 9
| Apartments
$151,798
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in La Valette du Var, France
1 bedroom apartment
La Valette du Var, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 8
| Apartments
$133,802
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in La Valette du Var, France
1 bedroom apartment
La Valette du Var, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 8
| Apartments
$105,285
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in La Valette du Var, France
1 bedroom apartment
La Valette du Var, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$124,033
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in La Valette du Var, France
1 bedroom apartment
La Valette du Var, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$146,109
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in La Valette du Var, France
1 bedroom apartment
La Valette du Var, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 8
| Apartments
$105,396
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in La Valette du Var, France
1 bedroom apartment
La Valette du Var, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 8
| Apartments
$107,497
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in La Valette du Var, France
1 bedroom apartment
La Valette du Var, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$106,392
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in La Valette du Var, France
1 bedroom apartment
La Valette du Var, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$103,789
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in La Valette du Var, France
1 bedroom apartment
La Valette du Var, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$117,823
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in La Valette du Var, France
1 bedroom apartment
La Valette du Var, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 8
| Apartments
$107,497
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in La Valette du Var, France
1 bedroom apartment
La Valette du Var, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 5
| Apartments
$108,213
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in La Valette du Var, France
1 bedroom apartment
La Valette du Var, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 9
| Apartments
$107,862
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in La Valette du Var, France
1 bedroom apartment
La Valette du Var, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 5
| Apartments
$103,351
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in La Valette du Var, France
1 bedroom apartment
La Valette du Var, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$107,497
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in La Valette du Var, France
2 bedroom apartment
La Valette du Var, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 33 m²
Floor 8
| Apartments
$160,768
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in La Valette du Var, France
1 bedroom apartment
La Valette du Var, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 6
| Apartments
$132,476
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in La Valette du Var, France
1 bedroom apartment
La Valette du Var, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$107,497
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in La Valette du Var, France
1 bedroom apartment
La Valette du Var, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 9
| Apartments
$122,493
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in La Valette du Var, France
2 bedroom apartment
La Valette du Var, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 33 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$199,101
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in La Valette du Var, France
1 bedroom apartment
La Valette du Var, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 6
| Apartments
$103,351
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in La Valette du Var, France
1 bedroom apartment
La Valette du Var, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 7
| Apartments
$103,351
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in La Valette du Var, France
1 bedroom apartment
La Valette du Var, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$132,476
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in La Valette du Var, France
1 bedroom apartment
La Valette du Var, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 6
| Apartments
$105,396
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go