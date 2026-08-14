Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Hauts-de-France
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Hauts-de-France, France

;
Lille
610
Roubaix
400
Tourcoing
120
Montreuil sur Mer
90
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
700 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Tourcoing, France
2 bedroom apartment
Tourcoing, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 47 m²
| Apartments
$172,834
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Roubaix, France
1 bedroom apartment
Roubaix, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 17 m²
Floor 5
| Apartments
$104,216
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Roubaix, France
1 bedroom apartment
Roubaix, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$98,489
Leave a request
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
2 bedroom apartment in Tourcoing, France
2 bedroom apartment
Tourcoing, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
A celebrated gem of architecture and decoration that has graced interiors for generations, i…
$324,580
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Rue de Creil, France
4 bedroom apartment
Rue de Creil, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 72 m²
Floor 1
Take advantage of our unique offers: townhouse, mansion or apartment that suits you. The liv…
$249,811
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Tourcoing, France
2 bedroom apartment
Tourcoing, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$182,516
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Place dAmiens, France
4 bedroom apartment
Place dAmiens, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 80 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$312,748
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Roubaix, France
1 bedroom apartment
Roubaix, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$96,199
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in 272 Domidom Berck sur Mer, France
2 bedroom apartment
272 Domidom Berck sur Mer, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 47 m²
| Apartments
$206,239
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Roubaix, France
1 bedroom apartment
Roubaix, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$97,345
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in 272 Domidom Berck sur Mer, France
3 bedroom apartment
272 Domidom Berck sur Mer, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$287,441
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Tourcoing, France
3 bedroom apartment
Tourcoing, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$264,336
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Roubaix, France
1 bedroom apartment
Roubaix, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 17 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$101,926
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Place dAmiens, France
2 bedroom apartment
Place dAmiens, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 4
The living area offers 2-room and 3-room rooms with a parking space and a private exterior. …
$232,382
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Place dAmiens, France
2 bedroom apartment
Place dAmiens, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$171,382
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Lille, France
2 bedroom apartment
Lille, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$287,573
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Roubaix, France
1 bedroom apartment
Roubaix, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 5
| Apartments
$104,216
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Roubaix, France
1 bedroom apartment
Roubaix, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$95,055
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Tourcoing, France
4 bedroom apartment
Tourcoing, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 80 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$303,841
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Rue de Creil, France
3 bedroom apartment
Rue de Creil, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 70 m²
Take advantage of our unique offers: townhouse, mansion or apartment that suits you. The liv…
$238,192
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Place dAmiens, France
3 bedroom apartment
Place dAmiens, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 2
The living area offers 2-room and 3-room rooms with a parking space and a private exterior. …
$261,430
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in 272 Domidom Berck sur Mer, France
2 bedroom apartment
272 Domidom Berck sur Mer, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$190,747
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Roubaix, France
1 bedroom apartment
Roubaix, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$95,055
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in 272 Domidom Berck sur Mer, France
3 bedroom apartment
272 Domidom Berck sur Mer, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 74 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$315,807
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Place dAmiens, France
2 bedroom apartment
Place dAmiens, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
| Apartments
$194,620
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Place dAmiens, France
2 bedroom apartment
Place dAmiens, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 3
The living area offers 2-room and 3-room rooms with a parking space and a private exterior. …
$235,868
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in 272 Domidom Berck sur Mer, France
3 bedroom apartment
272 Domidom Berck sur Mer, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$257,557
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Place dAmiens, France
3 bedroom apartment
Place dAmiens, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$274,017
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Roubaix, France
1 bedroom apartment
Roubaix, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$97,345
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Place dAmiens, France
2 bedroom apartment
Place dAmiens, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$198,493
Leave a request

Property types in Hauts-de-France

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Hauts-de-France, France

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go