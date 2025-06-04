Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Grenoble, France

103 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Passage, France
2 bedroom apartment
Passage, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 2
Take advantage of the city centre and proximity to the Valley, just minutes away from the sk…
$295,230
4 bedroom apartment in Grenoble, France
4 bedroom apartment
Grenoble, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 77 m²
Floor 1
Just a few meters from the shore of Iser, discover Gavin's house. This building has an excep…
$651,109
2 bedroom apartment in Passage, France
2 bedroom apartment
Passage, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 3
Take advantage of the city centre and proximity to the Valley, just minutes away from the sk…
$297,519
3 bedroom apartment in Passage, France
3 bedroom apartment
Passage, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 74 m²
Floor 4
Take advantage of the city centre and proximity to the Valley, just minutes away from the sk…
$474,085
1 bedroom apartment in Grenoble, France
1 bedroom apartment
Grenoble, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 3
Just a few meters from the shore of Iser, discover Gavin's house. This building has an excep…
$286,339
5 bedroom apartment in Passage, France
5 bedroom apartment
Passage, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 130 m²
Floor 4
Take advantage of the city centre and proximity to the Valley, just minutes away from the sk…
$741,280
2 bedroom apartment in Grenoble, France
2 bedroom apartment
Grenoble, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 32 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$157,113
3 bedroom apartment in Passage, France
3 bedroom apartment
Passage, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 1
Take advantage of the city centre and proximity to the Valley, just minutes away from the sk…
$339,286
1 bedroom apartment in Grenoble, France
1 bedroom apartment
Grenoble, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 2
Just a few meters from the shore of Iser, discover Gavin's house. This building has an excep…
$264,655
4 bedroom apartment in Passage, France
4 bedroom apartment
Passage, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 88 m²
Take advantage of the city centre and proximity to the Valley, just minutes away from the sk…
$487,244
3 bedroom apartment in Grenoble, France
3 bedroom apartment
Grenoble, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 1
Just a few meters from the shore of Iser, discover Gavin's house. This building has an excep…
$598,517
1 bedroom apartment in Grenoble, France
1 bedroom apartment
Grenoble, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 1
Just a few meters from the shore of Iser, discover Gavin's house. This building has an excep…
$268,202
3 bedroom apartment in Passage, France
3 bedroom apartment
Passage, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 2
Take advantage of the city centre and proximity to the Valley, just minutes away from the sk…
$347,296
3 bedroom apartment in Passage, France
3 bedroom apartment
Passage, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 3
Take advantage of the city centre and proximity to the Valley, just minutes away from the sk…
$360,456
4 bedroom apartment in Grenoble, France
4 bedroom apartment
Grenoble, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 72 m²
Just a few meters from the shore of Iser, discover Gavin's house. This building has an excep…
$607,820
2 bedroom apartment in Passage, France
2 bedroom apartment
Passage, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 3
Take advantage of the city centre and proximity to the Valley, just minutes away from the sk…
$297,519
2 bedroom apartment in Grenoble, France
2 bedroom apartment
Grenoble, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$260,901
5 bedroom apartment in Grenoble, France
5 bedroom apartment
Grenoble, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 116 m²
Floor 4
Just a few meters from the shore of Iser, discover Gavin's house. This building has an excep…
$775,758
3 bedroom apartment in Grenoble, France
3 bedroom apartment
Grenoble, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$343,291
2 bedroom apartment in Passage, France
2 bedroom apartment
Passage, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 3
Take advantage of the city centre and proximity to the Valley, just minutes away from the sk…
$282,643
1 bedroom apartment in Grenoble, France
1 bedroom apartment
Grenoble, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 1
Just a few meters from the shore of Iser, discover Gavin's house. This building has an excep…
$259,700
2 bedroom apartment in Passage, France
2 bedroom apartment
Passage, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 2
Take advantage of the city centre and proximity to the Valley, just minutes away from the sk…
$299,808
2 bedroom apartment in Passage, France
2 bedroom apartment
Passage, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 1
Take advantage of the city centre and proximity to the Valley, just minutes away from the sk…
$289,509
3 bedroom apartment in Passage, France
3 bedroom apartment
Passage, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 2
Take advantage of the city centre and proximity to the Valley, just minutes away from the sk…
$366,749
2 bedroom apartment in Passage, France
2 bedroom apartment
Passage, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
Take advantage of the city centre and proximity to the Valley, just minutes away from the sk…
$295,230
3 bedroom apartment in Grenoble, France
3 bedroom apartment
Grenoble, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 53 m²
Floor 4
Just a few meters from the shore of Iser, discover Gavin's house. This building has an excep…
$522,226
2 bedroom apartment in Passage, France
2 bedroom apartment
Passage, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
Take advantage of the city centre and proximity to the Valley, just minutes away from the sk…
$298,663
2 bedroom apartment in Passage, France
2 bedroom apartment
Passage, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 2
Take advantage of the city centre and proximity to the Valley, just minutes away from the sk…
$283,787
1 bedroom apartment in Grenoble, France
1 bedroom apartment
Grenoble, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 28 m²
| Apartments
$159,058
2 bedroom apartment in Passage, France
2 bedroom apartment
Passage, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 3
Take advantage of the city centre and proximity to the Valley, just minutes away from the sk…
$337,341
Properties features in Grenoble, France

