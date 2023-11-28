Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Residential
  4. Toulouse
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Toulouse, France

Apartment To archive
Clear all
127 properties total found
3 room apartment in Metropolitan France, France
3 room apartment
Metropolitan France, France
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2023 YOUR NEW RUSSIAN RESIDENCE UNDER THE STANDING OF M…
€320,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Metropolitan France, France
3 room apartment
Metropolitan France, France
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2023 YOUR NEW RUSSIAN RESIDENCE UNDER THE STANDING OF M…
€320,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Metropolitan France, France
4 room apartment
Metropolitan France, France
Rooms 4
Area 93 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: 3 quarter 2023 Previewing the new ICADE residence in Toulo…
€378,100
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Metropolitan France, France
3 room apartment
Metropolitan France, France
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: 3 quarter 2023 Previewing the new ICADE residence in Toulo…
€243,300
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Metropolitan France, France
4 room apartment
Metropolitan France, France
Rooms 4
Area 94 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: 4 quarter 2023 Small residence in the center of Turnefoy. …
€419,000
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Metropolitan France, France
5 room apartment
Metropolitan France, France
Rooms 5
Area 96 m²
Date of delivery of the object: 2 quarter 2022  La Canopée, a new lifestyle! In Toulouse, di…
€449,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Metropolitan France, France
3 room apartment
Metropolitan France, France
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2022 MOSAÏC Residence offers 135 houses divided into 7 …
€240,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Metropolitan France, France
2 room apartment
Metropolitan France, France
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2023 YOUR NEW RUSSIAN RESIDENCE UNDER THE STANDING OF M…
€227,000
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Metropolitan France, France
5 room apartment
Metropolitan France, France
Rooms 5
Area 134 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2023 YOUR NEW RUSSIAN APARTMENT IN METRO ROSERAIE Cyméa…
€785,300
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Metropolitan France, France
3 room apartment
Metropolitan France, France
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2022 MOSAÏC Residence offers 135 houses divided into 7 …
€244,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Metropolitan France, France
3 room apartment
Metropolitan France, France
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Installation delivery date: Q2 2023 HIS NEW RUSSIAN RESIDENCE UNDER THE PERMANY OF METRO ROS…
€315,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Metropolitan France, France
Apartment
Metropolitan France, France
Area 63 m²
Symphonie Program immobilier neuf d'exception. Nouvelle réalisation au coeur de la Roseraie.…
€264,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Metropolitan France, France
Apartment
Metropolitan France, France
Area 65 m²
Urban garden Urban Garden ou The place to be Green ! Program immobilier neuf dans le center …
€257,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Metropolitan France, France
Apartment
Metropolitan France, France
Area 62 m²
Toscani LA RÉSIDENCE TOSCANI EST UNE RÉSIDENCE COMPOSÉE D'APPARTEMENTS NEUFS ALLANT DU T2 AU…
€245,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Metropolitan France, France
Apartment
Metropolitan France, France
Area 62 m²
Toscani LA RÉSIDENCE TOSCANI EST UNE RÉSIDENCE COMPOSÉE D'APPARTEMENTS NEUFS ALLANT DU T2 AU…
€238,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Metropolitan France, France
1 room apartment
Metropolitan France, France
Rooms 1
Area 43 m²
OMBELLE La résidence OMBELLE se veut être une résidence animiste de 19 logements seulement r…
€220,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Metropolitan France, France
3 room apartment
Metropolitan France, France
Rooms 3
Area 78 m²
OMBELLE La résidence OMBELLE se veut être une résidence animiste de 19 logements seulement r…
€265,800
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Metropolitan France, France
2 room apartment
Metropolitan France, France
Rooms 2
Area 64 m²
OMBELLE La résidence OMBELLE se veut être une résidence animiste de 19 logements seulement r…
€289,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Metropolitan France, France
1 room apartment
Metropolitan France, France
Rooms 1
Area 50 m²
OMBELLE La résidence OMBELLE se veut être une résidence animiste de 19 logements seulement r…
€240,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Metropolitan France, France
2 room apartment
Metropolitan France, France
Rooms 2
Area 66 m²
OMBELLE La résidence OMBELLE se veut être une résidence animiste de 19 logements seulement r…
€285,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Metropolitan France, France
2 room apartment
Metropolitan France, France
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
La cavalière Ouvrant sur la célèbre place du Capitole en moins de 10 minutes, la route de Sa…
€260,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Metropolitan France, France
2 room apartment
Metropolitan France, France
Rooms 2
Area 64 m²
OMBELLE La résidence OMBELLE se veut être une résidence animiste de 19 logements seulement r…
€286,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with patio in Metropolitan France, France
2 room apartment with patio
Metropolitan France, France
Rooms 2
Area 65 m²
Villa Celosa Villa Celosa c'est un jardin en ville, une petite résidence intimiste dans Toul…
€297,500
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Metropolitan France, France
2 room apartment
Metropolitan France, France
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
OMBELLE La résidence OMBELLE se veut être une résidence animiste de 19 logements seulement r…
€275,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Metropolitan France, France
1 room apartment
Metropolitan France, France
Rooms 1
Area 43 m²
OMBELLE La résidence OMBELLE se veut être une résidence animiste de 19 logements seulement r…
€225,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Metropolitan France, France
2 room apartment
Metropolitan France, France
Rooms 2
Area 57 m²
OMBELLE La résidence OMBELLE se veut être une résidence animiste de 19 logements seulement r…
€280,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with patio in Metropolitan France, France
2 room apartment with patio
Metropolitan France, France
Rooms 2
Area 82 m²
Villa Celosa Villa Celosa c'est un jardin en ville, une petite résidence intimiste dans Toul…
€375,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Metropolitan France, France
2 room apartment
Metropolitan France, France
Rooms 2
Area 74 m²
OMBELLE La résidence OMBELLE se veut être une résidence animiste de 19 logements seulement r…
€330,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Metropolitan France, France
3 room apartment
Metropolitan France, France
Rooms 3
Area 89 m²
La cavalière Ouvrant sur la célèbre place du Capitole en moins de 10 minutes, la route de Sa…
€420,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Metropolitan France, France
3 room apartment
Metropolitan France, France
Rooms 3
Area 84 m²
La cavalière Ouvrant sur la célèbre place du Capitole en moins de 10 minutes, la route de Sa…
€276,900
Leave a request

Properties features in Toulouse, France

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir