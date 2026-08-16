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Apartments for sale in Nice, France

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Beausoleil
50
Menton
34
Roquebrune Cap Martin
10
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554 properties total found
3 room apartment in Nice, France
3 room apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 3
📍 Nice – Avenue des Arènes de CimiezCost:265,000 €Light for sale.3-room apartment located in…
$314,608
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Avenue Camille Blanc, France
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Avenue Camille Blanc, France
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Exceptional Penthouse with Rooftop Terrace and Panoramic Sea ViewWe offer a rare luxury pent…
$9,90M
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Condo 1 bedroom in Nice, France
Condo 1 bedroom
Nice, France
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 8
An elegant neighborhood, located in the heart of the city. in the Morskogo port area, home t…
$541,417
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
2 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 5/4
EXCLUSIVE - NICE - NAPOLEON III - ROOF VILLA - PANORAMIC SEA VIEW - SWIMMING POOL - GARAGE -…
$1,06M
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4 bedroom apartment in Beausoleil, France
4 bedroom apartment
Beausoleil, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 93 m²
| Apartments
$570,731
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Apartment in Nice, France
Apartment
Nice, France
💶 119,000 €📍 France, Nice (06000), city center, Vernier district, Rue Trachel🏡 15 m2 studio …
$138,352
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TekceTekce
Apartment in Nice, France
Apartment
Nice, France
📍 Ницца Promenade des Anglais Франция 🇫🇷   Престижный и востребованный район Baumett…
$641,591
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4 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
4 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 77 m²
Floor 3
135 apartments from studios to 4-room apartments. Private open spaces for all with good view…
$461,860
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3 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 4
135 apartments from studios to 4-room apartments. Private open spaces for all with good view…
$448,498
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2 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
NICE – CARRé D’;OR | NEW MODERN RESIDENCE | EXCLUSIVE OFFERFrench Riviera. Prestige. Modern …
$1,15M
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3 bedroom apartment in Avenue Camille Blanc, France
3 bedroom apartment
Avenue Camille Blanc, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Luxury apartment in Mareterra Monaco - an exceptional offer on the seafrontImmerse yourself …
Price on request
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3 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 6
| Apartments
$347,411
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Apartment in Chemin du Chien Bleu, France
Apartment
Chemin du Chien Bleu, France
$533,452
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 12
modern area of Nice, convenient location. The residence was awarded the Golden Pyramid, the …
$734,721
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4 bedroom apartment in Saint Andre de la Roche, France
4 bedroom apartment
Saint Andre de la Roche, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 94 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$575,146
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3 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 1
Luxury living space in an innovative and environmentally responsible environment. This airy …
$418,288
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2 bedroom apartment in Cap dAil, France
2 bedroom apartment
Cap dAil, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$366,531
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3 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$479,288
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2 bedroom apartment in Beausoleil, France
2 bedroom apartment
Beausoleil, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$392,145
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3 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$405,507
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2 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 10
| Apartments
$379,945
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3 bedroom apartment in Beausoleil, France
3 bedroom apartment
Beausoleil, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
| Apartments
$441,178
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1 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
1 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 6
135 apartments from studios to 4-room apartments. Private open spaces for all with good view…
$286,992
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4 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
4 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 77 m²
Floor 9
135 apartments from studios to 4-room apartments. Private open spaces for all with good view…
$512,984
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2 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 30 m²
Floor 8
In the heart of the city, the student living space is close to the Faculty of Law and Econom…
$105,850
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4 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
4 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 82 m²
Floor 2
Luxury living space in an innovative and environmentally responsible environment. This airy …
$472,898
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Beausoleil, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Beausoleil, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
| Studio
$346,598
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4 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
4 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 89 m²
Floor 7
| Apartments
$452,342
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2 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 39 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$295,125
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3 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 12
| Apartments
$490,327
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Property types in Nice

studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Nice, France

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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