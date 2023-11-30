UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Mansion
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
France
Residential
Nice
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Nice, France
penthouses
12
1 BHK
12
2 BHK
28
3 BHK
19
4 BHK
11
Apartment
Clear all
93 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
3 room apartment
Nice, France
3
83 m²
€879,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment
Nice, France
3
71 m²
€520,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment
Nice, France
3
63 m²
€430,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment
Beausoleil, France
2
49 m²
€525,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment
Nice, France
3
86 m²
€750,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Nice, France
2
55 m²
17
New apartments in an exclusive residential complex, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France The complex o…
€397,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
2
43 m²
5
First-class apartments in a residential complex with a garden, Beaulieu-sur-Mer, Cote d'Azur…
€628,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances
Nice, France
4
108 m²
3
New residential complex close to all infrastructure in Nice, Cote d'Azur, France The cozy c…
€765,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances
Nice, France
3
55 m²
8
Apartments in a new residential complex, Saint-Jean-d'Angely district, Nice, Cote d'Azur, Fr…
€367,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
2
39 m²
6
New apartments in a residential complex just 600 m from the beach, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, Co…
€267,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Nice, France
2
49 m²
3
First-class apartments with sea and city views in a new residential complex, Nice, Cote d'Az…
€405,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Nice, France
1
19 m²
8
New buy-to-let turnkey apartments, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France In this unique complex residen…
€105,600
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with Lift
Nice, France
3
70 m²
4
New apartments in a modern residential complex, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France In the amazingly …
€363,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with Lift, with kitchen
Nice, France
1
21 m²
7
New residential complex near the railway station in Nice, Cote d'Azur, France The complex h…
€185,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with city view
Nice, France
3
66 m²
5
New residential complex with a parking in the Riquier area, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France The n…
€400,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with appliances, with Lift
Nice, France
2
41 m²
6
New residential complex near the sea in the historic center of Nice, Cote d'Azur, France Th…
€439,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Nice, France
2
64 m²
3
New residential complex in the Fabron area, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France Closed residence in t…
€309,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with Lift
Nice, France
3
65 m²
7
New residential complex near the port of Nice, Cote d'Azur, France In keeping with the art …
€478,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with terrace, with internet, with Lift
Nice, France
3
81 m²
7
New residential complex in the center of Nice, Cote d'Azur, France With a red ocher façade,…
€549,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Beausoleil, France
2
49 m²
Cozy apartment of 49.14 m2 in Bosolá near Monaco. The apartments consist of an entrance hal…
€525,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment
Nice, France
3
110 m²
4
Beautiful 110 m2 apartment with panoramic sea views on the Promenade des Anglais in a Belle …
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment
Nice, France
3
86 m²
New, beautifully furnished three-room apartments in the small new residence of the lower Fab…
€750,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment
Nice, France
4
96 m²
5
Completely renovated in Paris style apartments 96 m2. A few minutes walk from the promenade…
€720,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
2
80 m²
This prestigious flat, available for sale in Villefranche-Sur-Mer, will seduce you with its …
€2,25M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Cap-d Ail, France
3
87 m²
Magnificent new apartment of about 87 sqm located in a former palace in the residential dist…
€1,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
2
69 m²
In Roquebrune Cap Martin, this apartment for sale, located on the 2nd floor of a recent buil…
€1,90M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Beausoleil, France
3
100 m²
Located in Beausoleil, at the gates of Monaco, discover new exceptional residence. You will …
€1,96M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Beausoleil, France
3
96 m²
Located in Beausoleil, at the gates of Monaco, discover new exceptional residence. You will …
€1,39M
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment
Beaulieu-sur-Mer, France
4
202 m²
Ideally located in a new luxurious residence in a quiet and secure environment in the center…
€5,25M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Beausoleil, France
3
97 m²
Envision your new life overlooking a legendary bay. Like a balcony crowning the infinite pa…
€1,96M
Recommend
Leave a request
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
Properties features in Nice, France
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL