Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Residential
  4. Rennes
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Rennes, France

Apartment To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
1 room apartment in Rennes, France
1 room apartment
Rennes, France
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
Date of delivery of the object: Q2 2023 Impul Brochure on Rennes     RENN, the attractive ca…
€179,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Rennes, France
4 room apartment
Rennes, France
Rooms 4
Area 84 m²
Date of delivery of the object: Q1 2023 Impul Brochure on Rennes     RENN, the attractive ca…
€350,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Rennes, France
4 room apartment
Rennes, France
Rooms 4
Area 84 m²
Date of delivery of the object: Q1 2023 Impul Brochure on Rennes     RENN, the attractive ca…
€361,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Rennes, France
4 room apartment
Rennes, France
Rooms 4
Area 84 m²
Date of delivery of the object: Q1 2023 Impul Brochure on Rennes     RENN, the attractive ca…
€371,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Rennes, France

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir