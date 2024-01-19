Apartments for sale in New Aquitaine, France

Show property on map Show properties list
3 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
3 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 3
Area 76 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: 3rd quarter 2023Bordeaux Armagnac The main development pro…
€345,700
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
3 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 3
Area 76 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: 3rd quarter 2023Bordeaux Armagnac The main development pro…
€350,200
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
3 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 3
Area 76 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: 3rd quarter 2023Bordeaux Armagnac The main development pro…
€360,200
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
3 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: 3rd quarter 2023Bordeaux Armagnac The main development pro…
€310,500
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
4 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 4
Area 79 m²
Date of delivery of the object: immediately  Discover the LEJARD'IN residence! 51 apartments…
€325,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
4 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 4
Area 86 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: 3rd quarter 2023Bordeaux Armagnac The main development pro…
€385,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
3 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Date of delivery of the system: 2. Quarter of 2022  Discover the LEGARD'IN residence! 51 apa…
€298,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
3 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2023  The architectural appearance of the apartments is…
€292,500
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
2 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: 3rd quarter 2023Bordeaux Armagnac The main development pro…
€310,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
3 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: 3rd quarter 2023Bordeaux Armagnac The main development pro…
€365,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
4 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 4
Area 86 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: 3rd quarter 2023Bordeaux Armagnac The main development pro…
€365,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
4 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 4
Area 86 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: 3rd quarter 2023Bordeaux Armagnac The main development pro…
€380,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
4 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 4
Area 86 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: 3rd quarter 2023Bordeaux Armagnac The main development pro…
€350,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
4 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 4
Area 86 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: 3rd quarter 2023Bordeaux Armagnac The main development pro…
€372,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
4 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 4
Area 90 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: 3rd quarter 2023Bordeaux Armagnac The main development pro…
€395,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
4 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 4
Area 90 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: 3rd quarter 2023Bordeaux Armagnac The main development pro…
€399,000
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
5 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 5
Area 142 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: 3rd quarter 2023Bordeaux Armagnac The main development pro…
€600,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
3 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2023  The architectural appearance of the apartments is…
€284,500
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
3 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2023  The architectural appearance of the apartments is…
€279,500
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
3 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2023  The architectural appearance of the apartments is…
€284,500
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
3 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2023  The architectural appearance of the apartments is…
€289,500
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
4 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 4
Area 84 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2023  The architectural appearance of the apartments is…
€369,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Bordeaux, France
4 room apartment
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 4
Area 88 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q2 2023  The architectural appearance of the apartments is…
€379,000
Leave a request
5 room apartment with terrace, with garage in Bordeaux, France
5 room apartment with terrace, with garage
Bordeaux, France
Rooms 5
Area 100 m²
Date of delivery of the object: immediately  The last 4 -x and 5 - these are fully owned hou…
€431,000
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment with furniture, in city center, with by the sea in Biarritz, France
3 bedroom apartment with furniture, in city center, with by the sea
Biarritz, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
Exceptional apartments near the centre of Biarritz. The living area covers approximately 200…
€2,23M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Biarritz, France
2 bedroom apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Biarritz, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 153 m²
Prestigious apartments are located in Biarritz, France. The apartments are located on the up…
€2,12M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment with furniture, near infrastructure in Biarritz, France
3 bedroom apartment with furniture, near infrastructure
Biarritz, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
Wonderful apartment near Biarritz. The 120 sq m apartment includes 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, …
€970,000
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center in Biarritz, France
3 bedroom apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center
Biarritz, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 99 m²
The beautiful apartment is located in Biarritz, France. In an apartment with an area of 99 s…
€550,000
Leave a request

