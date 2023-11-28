Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Normandy, France

76 properties total found
2 room apartment in Caen, France
2 room apartment
Caen, France
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  Kang, traditional and modern Living in Kaen means…
€200,000
3 room apartment in Caen, France
3 room apartment
Caen, France
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  Kang, traditional and modern Living in Kaen means…
€253,000
2 room apartment in Le Havre, France
2 room apartment
Le Havre, France
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Installation delivery date: Q3 2024 and # 010; The city continues to transform, a stone's th…
€241,000
3 room apartment in Tourcoing, France
3 room apartment
Tourcoing, France
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023  Located along a pleasant park and in the heart of…
€210,000
3 room apartment in Le Havre, France
3 room apartment
Le Havre, France
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Installation delivery date: Q3 2024 and # 010; The city continues to transform, a stone's th…
€334,000
2 room apartment in Tourcoing, France
2 room apartment
Tourcoing, France
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q1 2023  OPEN 3D MODEL HERE Located along a pleasant park …
€165,000
5 room apartment in Le Havre, France
5 room apartment
Le Havre, France
Rooms 5
Area 115 m²
Installation delivery date: Q3 2024 and # 010; The city continues to transform, a stone's th…
€648,000
2 room apartment in Le Havre, France
2 room apartment
Le Havre, France
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Installation delivery date: Q3 2024 and # 010; The city continues to transform, a stone's th…
€214,000
2 room apartment in Tourcoing, France
2 room apartment
Tourcoing, France
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
Delivery date for the installation: first quarter of 2023  3D MODEL OPEN HERE This address i…
€149,000
2 room apartment in Tourcoing, France
2 room apartment
Tourcoing, France
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q1 2023  OPEN 3D MODEL HERE Located along a pleasant park …
€171,000
2 room apartment in Tourcoing, France
2 room apartment
Tourcoing, France
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q1 2023  OPEN 3D MODEL HERE Located along a pleasant park …
€157,000
2 room apartment in Tourcoing, France
2 room apartment
Tourcoing, France
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Delivery date for the installation: first quarter of 2023  3D MODEL OPEN HERE This address i…
€155,000
2 room apartment in Tourcoing, France
2 room apartment
Tourcoing, France
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q1 2023  OPEN 3D MODEL HERE Located along a pleasant park …
€161,000
3 room apartment in Tourcoing, France
3 room apartment
Tourcoing, France
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
€206,000
1 room apartment in Roubaix, France
1 room apartment
Roubaix, France
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023 Book online with a dematerialized contract and dep…
€153,000
4 room apartment with yard, with security in Tourcoing, France
4 room apartment with yard, with security
Tourcoing, France
Rooms 4
Area 81 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q1 2023  OPEN 3D MODEL HERE Located along a pleasant park …
€228,000
3 room apartment in Lille, France
3 room apartment
Lille, France
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q1 2022 Located in a new residential area, Le RUBIX combin…
€245,000
4 room apartment with yard, with security in Tourcoing, France
4 room apartment with yard, with security
Tourcoing, France
Rooms 4
Area 83 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q1 2023  OPEN 3D MODEL HERE Located along a pleasant park …
€230,000
3 room apartment in Roubaix, France
3 room apartment
Roubaix, France
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q3 2023 Book online with a dematerialized contract and dep…
€258,000
2 room apartment in Lille, France
2 room apartment
Lille, France
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q1 2024  Terra Verde is an example of how carefully though…
€217,000
2 room apartment in Lille, France
2 room apartment
Lille, France
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q1 2024  Terra Verde is an example of how carefully though…
€219,000
2 room apartment in Lille, France
2 room apartment
Lille, France
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q1 2024  Terra Verde is an example of how carefully though…
€219,000
2 room apartment in Lille, France
2 room apartment
Lille, France
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q1 2024  Terra Verde is an example of how carefully though…
€217,000
3 room apartment in Lille, France
3 room apartment
Lille, France
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q1 2024  Terra Verde is an example of how carefully though…
€281,000
3 room apartment in Lille, France
3 room apartment
Lille, France
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q1 2024  Terra Verde is an example of how carefully though…
€293,000
3 room apartment in Lille, France
3 room apartment
Lille, France
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q1 2024  Terra Verde is an example of how carefully though…
€288,000
3 room apartment in Lille, France
3 room apartment
Lille, France
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q1 2024  Terra Verde is an example of how carefully though…
€288,000
3 room apartment in Lille, France
3 room apartment
Lille, France
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q1 2024  Terra Verde is an example of how carefully though…
€286,000
4 room apartment in Lille, France
4 room apartment
Lille, France
Rooms 4
Area 95 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q1 2024  Terra Verde is an example of how carefully though…
€421,000
3 room apartment in Lille, France
3 room apartment
Lille, France
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q1 2024  Terra Verde is an example of how carefully though…
€284,000
Properties features in Normandy, France

