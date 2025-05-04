Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France

Cannes
29
Antibes
6
Nice
98
Grasse
44
144 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
1 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 17
New apartments in an exclusive residential complex, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France The complex o…
$412,993
3 room apartment in Cannes, France
3 room apartment
Cannes, France
Rooms 3
Area 104 m²
For sale apartment - Cannes   3 rooms - 2 bedrooms - 100 m² - View: courtyard   apartment: 1…
$686,647
4 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
4 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 203 m²
Number of floors 6
SUPERB LOFT IN A VERY BEAUTIFUL BOURGEOIS BUILDING. Lower Cimiez/City Center. In one of the …
$1,60M
2 room apartment in Les Mees, France
2 room apartment
Les Mees, France
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Price on request
4 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
4 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Floor 8/9
Apartment in a new luxury residence, 122 m2 terrace. With its 3 buildings and apartments fro…
$1,32M
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Appartement - Le Port 06300 Nice France 550 000 € 74.79 m ² 3 rooms                 the…
$591,712
2 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 7/8
For sale of three-room apartments in Cannes with panoramic sea and promenade views of Croise…
$401,187
2 bedroom apartment in Cagnes sur Mer, France
2 bedroom apartment
Cagnes sur Mer, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 84 m²
Floor 3/5
New 5-room apartment in a new residence located in a privileged location in Cagnes-sur-Mer, …
$844,867
Apartment in Nice, France
Apartment
Nice, France
Area 20 m²
Floor 7/7
Exceptional Investment Opportunity - Bright Studio with Terrace, 10 minutes from the Sea and…
$124,910
1 bedroom apartment in Beausoleil, France
1 bedroom apartment
Beausoleil, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 3
We offer you an exceptional apartment located in Beausoleil, in a prestigious modern area, c…
$658,840
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Nice, France
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Nice, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Luxurious penthouse located on the Mont Alban hills in Nice in a private gated domain. These…
$3,02M
2 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Spacious apartment "villa on the roof" with an area of 116 square meters.m and a terrace of …
$1,46M
2 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Area 113 m²
Floor 7/9
Nice Ouest Arcadia: In one of the most beautiful residences in Nice with caretaker, swimming…
$1,07M
3 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 3
Sale of a new apartment in a new residence on the Nitztsa hills with beautiful views of the …
$787,212
1 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
1 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 3
First-class apartments with sea and city views in a new residential complex, Nice, Cote d'Az…
$421,315
3 bedroom apartment in Beaulieu sur Mer, France
3 bedroom apartment
Beaulieu sur Mer, France
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
Beaulieu sur mer, in one of the most beautiful luxury residences with swimming pool, duplex …
$2,16M
3 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
Floor 4
Apartments for sale in the elite area of Cannes, a 20-minute walk to the sea and Cruiset Bou…
$2,43M
3 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Beautiful 130 sqm apartment in excellent condition, located in an elite residence in the pre…
$1,27M
2 bedroom apartment in Saint Laurent du Var, France
2 bedroom apartment
Saint Laurent du Var, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 6
First-class apartments in a new residential complex, Saint-Laurent-du-Var, Cote d'Azur, Fran…
$433,798
3 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
Floor 5/5
Come and discover this magnificent 4-room apartment with a surface area of ​​125 m², featuri…
$2,98M
1 bedroom apartment in Avenue du General Leclerc, France
1 bedroom apartment
Avenue du General Leclerc, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 4/5
💫 Apartment in a luxurious residence on the azure coast💫 Possible purchase in installments💫 …
$333,528
1 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
1 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 21 m²
Number of floors 7
New residential complex near the railway station in Nice, Cote d'Azur, France The complex h…
$192,453
1 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
1 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 41 m²
Number of floors 6
New residential complex near the sea in the historic center of Nice, Cote d'Azur, France Th…
$456,685
2 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 4
New apartments in a modern residential complex, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France In the amazingly …
$377,623
3 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 5
A four-room apartment in a new building, located in a quiet residential area on the heights …
$776,125
2 bedroom apartment in Antibes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Antibes, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 4
New residential complex 800 m from the beach, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France In the center of…
$507,138
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Nice, France
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Nice, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 318 m²
The sunny south of France brightens up the region's wealth. The area known as Provence-Alpes…
$5,57M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 6/6
A very nice apartment on the Croisette, beautiful sea view, crossing East-West and especiall…
$3,24M
2 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Located in Nice on the exclusive Franck Pilatte boulevard, rare and elegant "Ready to Move" …
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 96 m²
Floor 5
completely renovated in the   Paris style apartments 96   m2. in   several minutes on foo…
$774,231
