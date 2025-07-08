Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Roubaix, France

400 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Place dAmiens, France
3 bedroom apartment
Place dAmiens, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$216,571
1 bedroom apartment in Roubaix, France
1 bedroom apartment
Roubaix, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 17 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$96,770
4 bedroom apartment in Place dAmiens, France
4 bedroom apartment
Place dAmiens, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 82 m²
Floor 4
The living area offers 2-room and 3-room rooms with a parking space and a private exterior. …
$324,568
2 bedroom apartment in Place dAmiens, France
2 bedroom apartment
Place dAmiens, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$172,295
2 bedroom apartment in Place dAmiens, France
2 bedroom apartment
Place dAmiens, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 2
The living area offers 2-room and 3-room rooms with a parking space and a private exterior. …
$206,754
1 bedroom apartment in Roubaix, France
1 bedroom apartment
Roubaix, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$97,908
3 bedroom apartment in Place dAmiens, France
3 bedroom apartment
Place dAmiens, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$250,039
1 bedroom apartment in Roubaix, France
1 bedroom apartment
Roubaix, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
| Apartments
$81,969
1 bedroom apartment in Roubaix, France
1 bedroom apartment
Roubaix, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$94,493
1 bedroom apartment in Roubaix, France
1 bedroom apartment
Roubaix, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 17 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$100,184
3 bedroom apartment in Place dAmiens, France
3 bedroom apartment
Place dAmiens, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$261,759
2 bedroom apartment in Place dAmiens, France
2 bedroom apartment
Place dAmiens, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$199,250
1 bedroom apartment in Roubaix, France
1 bedroom apartment
Roubaix, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 17 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$100,184
2 bedroom apartment in Place dAmiens, France
2 bedroom apartment
Place dAmiens, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 3
The living area offers 2-room and 3-room rooms with a parking space and a private exterior. …
$217,149
1 bedroom apartment in Roubaix, France
1 bedroom apartment
Roubaix, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 17 m²
Floor 5
| Apartments
$100,184
3 bedroom apartment in Place dAmiens, France
3 bedroom apartment
Place dAmiens, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$269,573
3 bedroom apartment in Place dAmiens, France
3 bedroom apartment
Place dAmiens, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
| Apartments
$264,689
3 bedroom apartment in Place dAmiens, France
3 bedroom apartment
Place dAmiens, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$264,699
3 bedroom apartment in Place dAmiens, France
3 bedroom apartment
Place dAmiens, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$251,993
1 bedroom apartment in Roubaix, France
1 bedroom apartment
Roubaix, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 5
| Apartments
$97,908
2 bedroom apartment in Place dAmiens, France
2 bedroom apartment
Place dAmiens, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
The living area offers 2-room and 3-room rooms with a parking space and a private exterior. …
$215,994
3 bedroom apartment in Place dAmiens, France
3 bedroom apartment
Place dAmiens, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
The living area offers 2-room and 3-room rooms with a parking space and a private exterior. …
$256,421
1 bedroom apartment in Roubaix, France
1 bedroom apartment
Roubaix, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 5
| Apartments
$99,045
2 bedroom apartment in Place dAmiens, France
2 bedroom apartment
Place dAmiens, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$277,387
3 bedroom apartment in Roubaix, France
3 bedroom apartment
Roubaix, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 74 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$270,518
1 bedroom apartment in Roubaix, France
1 bedroom apartment
Roubaix, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$94,493
1 bedroom apartment in Roubaix, France
1 bedroom apartment
Roubaix, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 5
| Apartments
$97,908
3 bedroom apartment in Place dAmiens, France
3 bedroom apartment
Place dAmiens, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 74 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$276,249
3 bedroom apartment in Place dAmiens, France
3 bedroom apartment
Place dAmiens, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$267,586
2 bedroom apartment in Place dAmiens, France
2 bedroom apartment
Place dAmiens, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
The living area offers 2-room and 3-room rooms with a parking space and a private exterior. …
$212,529
