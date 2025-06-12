Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Annecy, France

Rumilly
60
347 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Annecy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Annecy, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$400,678
3 bedroom apartment in Annecy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Annecy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 5
| Apartments
$492,880
3 bedroom apartment in Annecy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Annecy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 5
| Apartments
$364,539
3 bedroom apartment in Annecy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Annecy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$450,258
3 bedroom apartment in Annecy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Annecy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 5
| Apartments
$340,349
2 bedroom apartment in Annecy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Annecy, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 6
| Apartments
$397,264
4 bedroom apartment in Annecy, France
4 bedroom apartment
Annecy, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 84 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$624,580
3 bedroom apartment in Annecy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Annecy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 6
| Apartments
$569,145
4 bedroom apartment in Rumilly, France
4 bedroom apartment
Rumilly, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 76 m²
Floor 2
We offer you a choice of new homes in Rumilly (74), between the city and nature. Choose an i…
$342,170
4 bedroom apartment in Rumilly, France
4 bedroom apartment
Rumilly, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 76 m²
We offer you a choice of new homes in Rumilly (74), between the city and nature. Choose an i…
$343,536
2 bedroom apartment in Annecy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Annecy, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Take part in the creation of housing in the center of Annecy. This is an exceptional residen…
$348,317
1 bedroom apartment in Annecy, France
1 bedroom apartment
Annecy, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 2
Take part in the creation of housing in the center of Annecy. This is an exceptional residen…
$311,892
4 bedroom apartment in Rumilly, France
4 bedroom apartment
Rumilly, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 75 m²
Floor 2
We offer you a choice of new homes in Rumilly (74), between the city and nature. Choose an i…
$349,569
4 bedroom apartment in Annecy, France
4 bedroom apartment
Annecy, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 88 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$705,740
4 bedroom apartment in Annecy, France
4 bedroom apartment
Annecy, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 88 m²
Take part in the creation of housing in the center of Annecy. This is an exceptional residen…
$688,666
2 bedroom apartment in Rumilly, France
2 bedroom apartment
Rumilly, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 2
We offer you a choice of new homes in Rumilly (74), between the city and nature. Choose an i…
$240,236
1 bedroom apartment in Annecy, France
1 bedroom apartment
Annecy, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$317,583
2 bedroom apartment in Rumilly, France
2 bedroom apartment
Rumilly, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
| Apartments
$196,355
2 bedroom apartment in Annecy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Annecy, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 49 m²
| Apartments
$409,785
2 bedroom apartment in Annecy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Annecy, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 47 m²
| Apartments
$407,508
4 bedroom apartment in Annecy, France
4 bedroom apartment
Annecy, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 89 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$597,603
2 bedroom apartment in Annecy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Annecy, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 5
| Apartments
$416,614
5 bedroom apartment in Annecy, France
5 bedroom apartment
Annecy, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 118 m²
Floor 4
Take part in the creation of housing in the center of Annecy. This is an exceptional residen…
$1,14M
2 bedroom apartment in Rumilly, France
2 bedroom apartment
Rumilly, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$216,275
3 bedroom apartment in Annecy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Annecy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$347,008
4 bedroom apartment in Annecy, France
4 bedroom apartment
Annecy, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 89 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$599,879
4 bedroom apartment in Annecy, France
4 bedroom apartment
Annecy, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 91 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$604,607
4 bedroom apartment in Annecy, France
4 bedroom apartment
Annecy, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 84 m²
| Apartments
$544,103
4 bedroom apartment in Annecy, France
4 bedroom apartment
Annecy, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 82 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$627,426
3 bedroom apartment in Rumilly, France
3 bedroom apartment
Rumilly, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 3
We offer you a choice of new homes in Rumilly (74), between the city and nature. Choose an i…
$315,307
