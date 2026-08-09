Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Antibes
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Antibes, France

;
1 BHK
9
2 BHK
42
3 BHK
34
4 BHK
9
Apartment Delete
Clear all
96 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Antibes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Antibes, France
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
EXCLUSIVE SALE — ANTIBE, CôTE D'AZUR A luxurious apartment is offered for sale in the presti…
$1,04M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Antibes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Antibes, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 37 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$217,858
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Antibes, France
1 bedroom apartment
Antibes, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 4
New residential complex surrounded by forest, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France The residential …
$293,434
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 bedroom apartment in Antibes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Antibes, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$439,202
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Antibes, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Antibes, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 196 m²
Floor 7/7
Grand premiere of exceptional new residence in Juan-les-Pins which will be finalized in 2027…
$1,62M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Antibes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Antibes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 3
A popular city on the Cote d'Azur, located in the center of a large employment reserve. The …
$332,307
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Antibes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Antibes, France
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
New building in AntibesNew construction program in Antibes.Residential complex in Antibes, w…
$453,145
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Antibes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Antibes, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 48 m²
2-bedroom apartment is located in the picturesque area of João-les-Pins in Antibes, known fo…
$428,745
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Antibes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Antibes, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 4
New residential complex 800 m from the beach, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France In the center of…
$507,138
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Antibes, France
5 bedroom apartment
Antibes, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 129 m²
Floor 7
| Apartments
$1,19M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Antibes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Antibes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 5
| Apartments
$367,939
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Antibes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Antibes, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$256,588
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Antibes, France
1 bedroom apartment
Antibes, France
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
In Antibes, a new construction program is presented, offering a modern residential complex i…
$284,668
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Antibes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Antibes, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$261,430
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Antibes, France
4 bedroom apartment
Antibes, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 86 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$1,12M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Antibes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Antibes, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 37 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$240,129
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in 1 Le Vieil Antibes, France
1 bedroom apartment
1 Le Vieil Antibes, France
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 3/4
Antibes, 400 meters from the beach.The new residence in Antibes, located a few minutes from …
$399,697
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Antibes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Antibes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 5
| Apartments
$360,192
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Antibes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Antibes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$708,766
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Antibes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Antibes, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$433,393
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Antibes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Antibes, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 37 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$242,064
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Antibes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Antibes, France
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Discover this magnificent 2-bedroom apartment of 43 m2. The apartment is located in a presti…
$371,812
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Antibes, France
4 bedroom apartment
Antibes, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 81 m²
Floor 2
A popular city on the Cote d'Azur, located in the center of a large employment reserve. The …
$388,078
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Antibes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Antibes, France
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 117 m²
Floor 4/7
Sensational new residence in Antibes-Juan-Les-Pins jjst a few steps away from wonderful beac…
$1,03M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Antibes, France
1 bedroom apartment
Antibes, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$256,782
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Antibes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Antibes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 1
A popular city on the Cote d'Azur, located in the center of a large employment reserve. The …
$343,926
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Antibes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Antibes, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$256,588
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Antibes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Antibes, France
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 6
For sale 3-room apartment in João-les-Pins!Location: 82 m2, 6th floor, conference centre and…
$639,051
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Antibes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Antibes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 2
A popular city on the Cote d'Azur, located in the center of a large employment reserve. The …
$331,145
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Antibes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Antibes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
A popular city on the Cote d'Azur, located in the center of a large employment reserve. The …
$307,906
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go