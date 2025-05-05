Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Helsinki sub-region, Finland

Helsinki
147
Espoo
49
Vantaa
84
Jarvenpaa
15
364 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
New home at the beginning of July — a semi-detached house that will soon be completed is wai…
$417,799
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 room apartment in Jarvenpaa, Finland
1 room apartment
Jarvenpaa, Finland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
Floor 2/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$73,596
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
4 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Floor 1/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$661,204
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$549,139
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
Great opportunity! Welcome to visit this spacious new single-level semi-detached house in Va…
$519,701
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
4 bedroom house in Tuusula, Finland
4 bedroom house
Tuusula, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/1
Spacious and personal 4-bedroom semi-detached apartment in a quiet and child-friendly Paijal…
$338,542
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
4 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
Floor 2/7
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$1,76M
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$324,406
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 5/7
Magnificent, stylish apartment, which in its characteristics is very resident-friendly: the …
$553,668
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
4 bedroom house in Sipoo, Finland
4 bedroom house
Sipoo, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$335,688
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/5
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$333,428
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 3/4
Immediately free neat triangle along a quiet ending street in Pihlajamäki. 3 floor, no eleva…
$195,879
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
4 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
Floor 1/2
A magnificent seven-apartment housing company is being built in Pakila without a company loa…
$492,144
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 3/5
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$78,704
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/1
1-Level quality new townhouse apartment at the end of the road ending. Own plot bordering th…
$389,493
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 4/7
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$249,056
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 2/5
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$113,359
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 2/2
Bright and spacious walk-through apartment in a great location!Welcome to visit this wonderf…
$519,701
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom house in Jarvenpaa, Finland
2 bedroom house
Jarvenpaa, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$224,922
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Nurmijarvi, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Nurmijarvi, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$62,528
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/2
Own yard! Directly from the kitchen to the courtyard. The lowest floor of a small apartment …
$146,060
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Floor 5/7
Beautiful home on the fifth floor with amazing canal views! Excellent and clear layout. As a…
$576,313
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Floor 1/2
A three-bedroom townhouse apartment being vacated from a company completed in 2016. Peaceful…
$370,245
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Jarvenpaa, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Jarvenpaa, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/7
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$135,033
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$175,883
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 6/9
6 storey large duplex apartment with stunning views now on sale! The corner apartment offers…
$395,154
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Vihti, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Vihti, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$221,962
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 4/6
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$213,952
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/6
Beautiful two-level home with its own entrance at Konepaja! This terraced apartment has no a…
$678,216
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
4 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$305,918
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano

Property types in Helsinki sub-region

apartments
houses

Properties features in Helsinki sub-region, Finland

with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
