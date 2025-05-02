Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. North Savo
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in North Savo, Finland

Kuopio sub-region
46
Kuopio
43
Siilinjarvi
3
48 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Tervo, Finland
5 bedroom house
Tervo, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
Floor 1/1
Peace, space and living close to nature in a location bordering a lush forest!Possibilities …
$110,566
3 bedroom house in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 202 m²
Floor 2/2
Experience the best of Kuopio in this wonderful home in Pirttiniemi, Kuopio. Enjoy the warmt…
$784,116
1 bedroom apartment in Tervo, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Tervo, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$33,398
2 bedroom apartment in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/3
This new apartment building combines modern living, stunning forest landscapes and a great l…
$296,046
5 bedroom house in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
5 bedroom house
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Floor 1/1
A sheltered yard invites you to relax and enjoy! In this home, you can bask in sunny days on…
$337,339
1 bedroom apartment in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 6/7
Welcome to discover a unique apartment on the first floor, which offers everything you value…
$192,035
2 bedroom apartment in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 2/3
Bright and spacious family apartment with spacious rooms and lots of storage space. Glazed s…
$94,771
2 bedroom apartment in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 2/3
This new apartment building combines modern living, stunning forest landscapes and a great l…
$299,995
3 bedroom apartment in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 2/3
In a well-kept housing company, a cozy and bright end apartment with really spacious rooms. …
$70,514
2 bedroom apartment in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 4/4
Top floor end apartment in a central location; only a few hundred meters from the market, bu…
$169,008
2 bedroom apartment in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/7
Have you been looking for a city home with good transport connections, in a quiet area near …
$184,803
3 bedroom apartment in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Bedrooms 3
Area 203 m²
Floor 8
This home in comfortable and respected Puistokatu 11 A, lies comfortably on the top 8th floo…
$1,97M
3 bedroom house in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 133 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$210,390
1 room apartment in Siilinjarvi, Finland
1 room apartment
Siilinjarvi, Finland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 1/3
This is a good, compact property although for an investor, the apartment has a tenant ready.…
$24,821
2 bedroom apartment in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/7
Welcome to get to know the new development under construction, which offers everything you v…
$238,619
3 bedroom apartment in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 3/7
Welcome to visit this bright corner apartment in Lehtoniemi, ready to move! The apartment is…
$250,917
2 bedroom apartment in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/2
A cozy townhouse with sauna awaits new owner! This beautifully renovated home provides the p…
$140,915
4 bedroom house in Kurkimaki, Finland
4 bedroom house
Kurkimaki, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
Floor 1/1
One-level detached house and garage for sale! This home, completed in 2003, offers a great s…
$210,978
2 bedroom apartment in Siilinjarvi, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Siilinjarvi, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/1
Bright townhouse apartment in Vuorela area! Stylish Epoq kitchen with plenty of storage spac…
$145,541
3 bedroom apartment in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 6/7
Welcome to visit this bright corner apartment in Lehtoniemi, ready to move! The apartment is…
$268,517
1 bedroom apartment in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/5
Very clean and spacious apartment on the third floor in Kaijankulmi, high quality. Also suit…
$242,568
2 bedroom apartment in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/3
Next to the wonderful outdoor and sports terrain of Puijonlaakso, a triangle on the second f…
$168,105
3 bedroom house in Uuhimaki, Finland
3 bedroom house
Uuhimaki, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 129 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$113,610
1 bedroom apartment in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 5/7
Welcome to discover a unique apartment on the first floor, which offers everything you value…
$187,703
3 bedroom house in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Floor 1/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$135,332
2 bedroom apartment in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 2/5
Near the white pond, a huge bright apartment in the middle of the house. Glazed balcony the …
$191,572
3 bedroom apartment in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 5/7
Welcome to visit this bright corner apartment in Lehtoniemi, ready to move! The apartment is…
$263,553
3 bedroom apartment in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 4/7
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$259,291
2 bedroom apartment in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 2/5
Are you looking for a city apartment? In this private plot and centrally located apartment b…
$224,517
3 bedroom house in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 157 m²
Floor 1/3
This home has been extensively renovated from the interior over the years but now it is the …
$166,977
Property types in North Savo

apartments
houses

Properties features in North Savo, Finland

with Terrace
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
