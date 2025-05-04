Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland

Jyvaskyla
48
Tikkakoski
5
Laukaa
5
Vaajakoski
5
56 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 1/1
$218,141
2 bedroom apartment in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 3/3
$179,388
3 bedroom house in Vaajakoski, Finland
3 bedroom house
Vaajakoski, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
$260,663
1 bedroom apartment in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 1/1
$123,959
2 bedroom apartment in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/2
Townhouse triangle with sauna and balcony in a quiet location close to Keljo's services. Spa…
$197,796
1 bedroom apartment in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/5
$78,470
3 bedroom apartment in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Floor 1/2
$392,405
4 bedroom house in Muurame, Finland
4 bedroom house
Muurame, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 126 m²
Floor 1/1
A one-level family home in Seunavuori. A fair-sized plot of land bordered by a forest at its…
$350,381
2 bedroom apartment in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
$193,217
4 bedroom house in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom house
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/1
$442,387
6 bedroom house in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
6 bedroom house
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 174 m²
Floor 1/2
$198,449
1 bedroom apartment in Vaajakoski, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Vaajakoski, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartment in the middle of nature, but only 15 min from the center of Jyväskylä and 8min fro…
$144,674
1 bedroom apartment in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 4/5
$175,704
1 bedroom apartment in Vaajakoski, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Vaajakoski, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 3/4
$84,156
3 bedroom house in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/1
$294,545
3 bedroom house in Laukaa, Finland
3 bedroom house
Laukaa, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/1
$323,398
4 bedroom house in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom house
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Floor 2/2
$294,545
4 bedroom house in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom house
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Floor 2/2
$294,545
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 450 m²
Floor 1/3
Dream Property on the Shore of Lake Päijänne – Restaurant and Cottages in Central FinlandWel…
$553,829
2 bedroom apartment in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 4/5
$62,548
1 bedroom apartment in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/2
$158,077
5 bedroom house in Vaajakoski, Finland
5 bedroom house
Vaajakoski, Finland
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 194 m²
Floor 1/2
$513,288
2 bedroom apartment in Tikkakoski, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Tikkakoski, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/2
$101,214
1 bedroom apartment in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 3/7
Comfortable and immediately free double room right on the edge of the center. In addition to…
$102,854
3 bedroom apartment in Tikkakoski, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Tikkakoski, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/2
Now releasing a beautiful terraced end apartment. Located on the edge of the forest, this co…
$172,930
2 bedroom apartment in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/1
A well-kept townhouse triangle with its own sauna and parking lot, which is crowned by a hug…
$134,501
2 bedroom house in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 1/1
$221,762
2 bedroom apartment in Vaajakoski, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Vaajakoski, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/1
$130,783
3 bedroom apartment in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 1/1
$201,388
3 bedroom apartment in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 1/1
$201,952
Property types in Jyväskylä sub-region

apartments
houses

Properties features in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland

with Terrace
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
