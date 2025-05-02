Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Raahe
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Raahe, Finland

apartments
20
houses
17
37 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Raahe, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$39,832
2 bedroom house in Raahe, Finland
2 bedroom house
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$85,434
4 bedroom house in Raahe, Finland
4 bedroom house
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 159 m²
Floor 1/2
The dream home is waiting for you, in Pattijoki's Eskeline master plan area. This beautiful …
$336,211
4 bedroom house in Raahe, Finland
4 bedroom house
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$185,481
2 bedroom apartment in Raahe, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$52,837
1 bedroom apartment in Raahe, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 2/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$47,709
3 bedroom house in Raahe, Finland
3 bedroom house
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/2
Beautiful two-storey detached house in Kylmänniemi district, completed in 2020, close to ser…
$234,671
2 bedroom apartment in Raahe, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 3/5
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$71,634
2 bedroom apartment in Raahe, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 3/6
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$67,738
1 bedroom apartment in Raahe, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 2/4
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$114,620
1 bedroom apartment in Raahe, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 6/6
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$30,797
3 bedroom apartment in Raahe, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$187,616
1 bedroom apartment in Raahe, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$29,516
2 bedroom apartment in Raahe, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$89,906
3 bedroom house in Raahe, Finland
3 bedroom house
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 113 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$153,798
2 bedroom apartment in Raahe, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$81,939
1 bedroom apartment in Raahe, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$170,472
5 bedroom house in Raahe, Finland
5 bedroom house
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 193 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$133,154
3 bedroom house in Raahe, Finland
3 bedroom house
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$142,221
2 bedroom apartment in Raahe, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 2/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$61,192
5 bedroom house in Raahe, Finland
5 bedroom house
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 206 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$225,912
1 bedroom apartment in Raahe, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$55,746
4 bedroom house in Raahe, Finland
4 bedroom house
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 149 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$295,277
4 bedroom house in Raahe, Finland
4 bedroom house
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact a Habita representative for more information about this property
$265,643
3 bedroom house in Raahe, Finland
3 bedroom house
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$192,847
3 bedroom house in Raahe, Finland
3 bedroom house
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$323,398
1 bedroom apartment in Raahe, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 2/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$29,657
1 bedroom apartment in Raahe, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$69,323
2 bedroom apartment in Raahe, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$160,824
4 bedroom house in Raahe, Finland
4 bedroom house
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 151 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact a Habita representative for more information about this property
$196,202
