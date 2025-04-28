Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Lapland
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Lapland, Finland

Rovaniemi
42
Kemi-Tornio sub-region
89
Tornio
47
Rovaniemi sub-region
43
182 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Tornio, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 2/4
Charming studio apartment in the immediate vicinity of Tornio city centre services. This coz…
$68,171
3 bedroom apartment in Tornio, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$89,906
3 bedroom house in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 124 m²
Floor 2/2
Experience the magic of Lapland in this stunning and sustainably built detached house in Rov…
$203,377
1 room Cottage in Tornio, Finland
1 room Cottage
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/1
Welcome to Keroputa Beach! This electrified cottage offers a comfortable base in the bosom o…
$44,311
1 bedroom apartment in Tornio, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$139,183
3 bedroom house in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Floor 1/2
On offer a stunning and spacious 4h + k + s semi-detached house sharein the scenic Rovaniemi…
$67,035
2 bedroom house in Akaslompolo, Finland
2 bedroom house
Akaslompolo, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$166,606
1 bedroom house in Konttajarvi, Finland
1 bedroom house
Konttajarvi, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$92,966
2 bedroom apartment in Tornio, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 5/8
In pre-marketing — A new 8-storey apartment building in Miuki, on the banks of the Tornio Ri…
$329,493
1 bedroom apartment in Kemijarvi, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kemijarvi, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/1
Here is a great opportunity to buy a two-room apartment near the slopes and trails of Suomut…
$36,358
1 bedroom apartment in Kemi, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 3/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$17,059
5 bedroom house in Kylajoki, Finland
5 bedroom house
Kylajoki, Finland
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 188 m²
Floor 1/1
Welcome to visit this excellently maintained 5 bedroom detached house in the quiet Laivaniem…
$203,377
1 bedroom apartment in Tornio, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 3/8
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$197,918
Cottage 1 bedroom in Kemijarvi, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Kemijarvi, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/2
This is a perfectly located cottage with modern amenities for those seeking peace. The spaci…
$179,517
Villa 4 bedrooms in Salla, Finland
Villa 4 bedrooms
Salla, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
Floor 1/2
This magnificent log villa is located at the foot of Sallatunturi, next to the new national …
$232,918
1 bedroom apartment in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 4/4
Rovaniemi's real estate market is thriving, making this apartment an excellent investment op…
$200,423
1 room apartment in Kemi, Finland
1 room apartment
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$21,608
3 bedroom house in Kemi, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$125,097
1 bedroom apartment in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 3/4
Rovaniemi's real estate market is thriving, making this apartment an excellent investment op…
$243,030
3 bedroom house in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/1
Completed in 2023, the modern semi-detached house offers a stylish and carefully designed in…
$305,634
2 bedroom apartment in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Floor 1/2
A new home for the summer!Perfectly located home for a family with children or someone who n…
$143,159
Cottage 1 bedroom in Muonio, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Muonio, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 2/2
Dream property awaits new ownerIn the wonderful surroundings of Lake Äkäsjärvi, in the peace…
$169,291
3 bedroom house in Kylajoki, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kylajoki, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/1
Well maintained and renovated detached house with a largeon a plot in the popular Laivaniemi…
$146,568
4 bedroom house in Simo, Finland
4 bedroom house
Simo, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$146,445
1 bedroom apartment in Kemi, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 2/2
In good condition, in 2021-2022 completely renovated two-bedroom apartment. The floors of th…
$22,610
1 bedroom apartment in Kemi, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/5
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$25,019
1 bedroom apartment in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/4
Rovaniemi's real estate market is thriving, making this apartment an excellent investment op…
$218,034
2 bedroom apartment in Kemi, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 2/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$96,954
2 bedroom apartment in Kemi, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$130,783
2 bedroom apartment in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 2/7
2-bedroom apartment for sale in Rovaniemi center! Living comfort is added by two toilets and…
$257,914
