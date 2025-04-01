Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Tervola, Finland

houses
6
7 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Tervola, Finland
2 bedroom house
Tervola, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Floor 1/2
Detached house of 94 m² in the municipality of Tervolaprovides the perfect combination of mo…
$150,366
5 bedroom house in Tervola, Finland
5 bedroom house
Tervola, Finland
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 305 m²
Floor 1/3
Luxurious and multifunctional log houseabout to become available for a new family.This 3 sto…
$286,668
3 bedroom house in Tervola, Finland
3 bedroom house
Tervola, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact a Habita representative for more information about this property
$47,445
1 bedroom house in Tervola, Finland
1 bedroom house
Tervola, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/2
The property has about 60 meters of shoreline, offering beautiful scenery and peaceful surro…
$96,277
1 bedroom apartment in Tervola, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Tervola, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$110,287
3 bedroom house in Tervola, Finland
3 bedroom house
Tervola, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Floor 1/1
We offer a cozy detached house in Tervola. This home has 3 bedrooms, a spacious living room,…
$85,460
House in Tervola, Finland
House
Tervola, Finland
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/1
A rare opportunity to acquire your own plot in a wonderful location in the vicinity of the c…
$30,289
