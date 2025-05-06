Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Espoo
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Espoo, Finland

apartments
31
houses
18
49 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Floor 1/2
A high-quality stone house will be built in a prime location in the prestigious Hanika area …
$900,517
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 2/5
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$393,485
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 2/4
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$281,097
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 3/6
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$151,822
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 2/3
Bright walk-through two-bedroom apartment in a good location. Balcony southwest, 2/3 floor w…
$253,905
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 3/4
Third-floor two bedroom apartment in Karakallio, completed in 2012, on its own plot, now for…
$358,852
2 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/2
Terraced end apartment for sale in Kauklahti, Espoo, with a well-planted yard area. Beautifu…
$382,550
3 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 153 m²
Floor 3/3
Is this ready to move in Home for You?This stunning, move-in ready home, built on a slope, i…
$619,528
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/5
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$226,311
4 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 146 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$736,439
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 2/2
A light and bright family apartment is looking for new residents. On the ground floor there …
$242,620
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$134,763
4 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Bedrooms 4
Area 286 m²
House for sale, made with the latest technology, located in the suburb of Helsinki - Espoo. …
$1,77M
3 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 2/2
Bright and spacious walk-through apartment in a great location!Welcome to visit this wonderf…
$517,966
4 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$403,721
2 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$391,211
4 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$541,396
4 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 137 m²
Floor 1/1
NEW 1-LEVEL STONE HOUSE high quality family apartment in Kattilalaakso! The plot borders the…
$879,076
3 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 2/2
Opportunity! Semi-detached house for sale in the Riilahti area of the sea. The apartment has…
$280,988
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 3/3
Instantly free, top-floor duplex. The apartment is located in a through-house and the glazed…
$167,013
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 6/8
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$423,054
3 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 8/8
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$543,601
4 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 1/2
Spacious and well kept family home in Niipperi, Espoo. On top of the "official" living areas…
$405,120
2 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Floor 1/3
A detached house built in 1945 in a good location in Lippajärvi, Espoo. The object to be sol…
$190,711
4 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$658,463
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 2/6
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$168,689
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/4
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$325,251
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/6
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$180,821
2 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/1
Exceptional complex for sale in Soukanniemi, Espoo, with the entire share capital of the lim…
$1,91M
4 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 137 m²
Floor 1/1
NEW 1-LEVEL STONE HOUSE high quality family apartment in Kattilalaakso! The plot borders the…
$879,076
Properties features in Espoo, Finland

