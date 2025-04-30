Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Helsinki, Finland

apartments
133
houses
14
147 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 3/3
Peacefully located spacious family apartment, line renovation done 2008-2009, when the bathr…
$180,985
1 room apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 4/5
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$169,602
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 6/9
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$397,255
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 2/3
Experience the charm of Helsinki's Meilahti in this lovely apartment! Meilahti as a whole is…
$301,641
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 3/4
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$436,866
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 6/6
This apartment on the top floor offers a sea view. Location is excellent. The floor plan is …
$453,031
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 3/6
A triangle with sauna in a quiet and parky area of Viikki. Glazed balcony with east/south or…
$290,258
1 room apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 1/4
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$237,075
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 5/7
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$756,265
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 4
For sale a modernized apartment located in the heart of Helsinki. Cozy, atmospheric mansa…
$523,567
1 room apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor -2/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$180,821
3 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 169 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$475,367
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 4/5
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$362,780
3 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 2/4
In Kumpula and more specifically Kumpulanmäki and the campus area, a rare 3-bedroom bright a…
$554,336
2 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Floor 1/2
Construction started, RS target, last to be exported! Stunning energy class A south end with…
$620,356
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 3/3
This unique, lovely, bright atelier apartment on the top floor has been renovated with a per…
$566,857
3 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$283,173
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/4
Beautiful newly renovated immediately free home from Oulunkylä. The apartment is on a quiet …
$226,515
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 6/5
Renovate your own home from above. Apartment with wide views from the seventh floor to the w…
$233,345
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 3/5
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$84,156
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/5
Stylish, modern apartment in Ullanlinna. This apartment has a spacious atmosphere, light and…
$748,980
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 6/6
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$305,242
3 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 2/2
NEW STONE HOUSE ON YOUR OWN PLOT! In a quiet and very prestigious and desirable small house …
$681,822
3 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Floor 5/7
Beautiful home on the fifth floor with amazing canal views! Excellent and clear layout. As a…
$579,378
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$203,566
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/4
Close to the sea is a nice double room. The apartment has a good effective base and, as a co…
$225,377
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$259,474
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/3
Unique two-bedroom apartment in Siltamäki is looking for a new owner! An apartment with a go…
$226,515
2 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Floor 1/2
Construction started, RS target, last to be exported! Stunning energy class A south end with…
$620,356
1 room apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 room apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
Floor 2/3
Neat studio apartment with good storage facilities and a decent kitchen. In the room, a wall…
$153,666
