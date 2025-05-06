Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Tornio
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Tornio, Finland

apartments
26
houses
21
47 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Tornio, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Floor 4/4
Contact a Habita representative for more information about this property
$107,723
2 bedroom apartment in Tornio, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 3/3
Contact a Habita representative for more information about this property
$74,403
5 bedroom house in Tornio, Finland
5 bedroom house
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Floor 3/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$260,860
2 bedroom apartment in Tornio, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 3/8
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$299,974
2 bedroom apartment in Tornio, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Floor 4/5
Stunning apartment with views of Tornion River!Welcome to explore this unique, top floor apa…
$281,929
2 bedroom house in Tornio, Finland
2 bedroom house
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$168,242
3 bedroom house in Tornio, Finland
3 bedroom house
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$103,077
4 bedroom house in Kylajoki, Finland
4 bedroom house
Kylajoki, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 143 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$113,558
2 bedroom house in Tornio, Finland
2 bedroom house
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$167,237
3 bedroom house in Kylajoki, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kylajoki, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/1
Well maintained and renovated detached house with a largeon a plot in the popular Laivaniemi…
$146,060
2 bedroom apartment in Tornio, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 4/5
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$94,783
1 room Cottage in Tornio, Finland
1 room Cottage
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/1
Welcome to Keroputa Beach! This electrified cottage offers a comfortable base in the bosom o…
$44,158
1 bedroom apartment in Tornio, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 2/4
Charming studio apartment in the immediate vicinity of Tornio city centre services. This coz…
$67,935
1 bedroom apartment in Tornio, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 1/3
Functional apartment in Tornio Pudas, close to all services in Tornio. Local shops, sports h…
$38,610
2 bedroom apartment in Tornio, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 3/8
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$302,219
6 bedroom house in Tornio, Finland
6 bedroom house
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 216 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$177,225
2 bedroom apartment in Tornio, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 7/8
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$316,756
1 bedroom apartment in Tornio, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 2/3
Contact a Habita representative for more information about this property
$124,005
2 bedroom apartment in Tornio, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/1
Stunning, bright terraced house with sauna in the popular Kirkonmäkiin a residential area. W…
$164,176
6 bedroom house in Tornio, Finland
6 bedroom house
Tornio, Finland
Bedrooms 6
Porvoo is a small coast town, just over half an hour from Helsinki. It is known for the beau…
$1,27M
1 bedroom apartment in Tornio, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 3/8
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$197,918
Cottage 1 bedroom in Tornio, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 1/1
This summer cottage by the sea for those who wantescape from everyday life, but close to ser…
$56,046
4 bedroom house in Tornio, Finland
4 bedroom house
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$188,782
1 bedroom apartment in Tornio, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/1
Newly spacious and newly renovated apartment in terms of interior surfaces. The spacious sur…
$138,700
2 bedroom apartment in Tornio, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 6/8
In pre-marketing — A new 8-storey apartment building in Miuki, on the banks of the Tornio Ri…
$427,989
4 bedroom house in Tornio, Finland
4 bedroom house
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 164 m²
Floor 1/1
This 4-bedroom home is located in the charming Ylivojakkala neighbourhood and offers breatht…
$161,345
1 bedroom house in Kylajoki, Finland
1 bedroom house
Kylajoki, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/2
Are you looking for a home with an authentic 1940s feel and the opportunity to renovate to s…
$55,480
3 bedroom house in Tornio, Finland
3 bedroom house
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 134 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$277,173
1 bedroom apartment in Tornio, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 2/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$62,166
1 bedroom house in Tornio, Finland
1 bedroom house
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 1 m²
Floor 2/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$22,644
