Residential properties for sale in Jyvaskyla, Finland

Tikkakoski
5
Vaajakoski
5
47 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$221,762
1 bedroom apartment in Vaajakoski, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Vaajakoski, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 3/4
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$84,156
2 bedroom apartment in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$156,939
3 bedroom house in Tikkakoski, Finland
3 bedroom house
Tikkakoski, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$96,666
4 bedroom house in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom house
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Floor 2/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$294,545
2 bedroom apartment in Vaajakoski, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Vaajakoski, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$130,783
3 bedroom apartment in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$392,405
1 bedroom apartment in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/5
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$78,470
1 bedroom apartment in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$158,077
1 bedroom apartment in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 4/6
In the center in a prime location now immediately free renovated 2-room apartment. Bathroom …
$122,976
5 bedroom house in Vaajakoski, Finland
5 bedroom house
Vaajakoski, Finland
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 194 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$513,288
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/2
A stunning property on the shores of Lake Päijänne. Sheltered and sunny plot in the protecti…
$547,189
2 bedroom apartment in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 4/5
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$62,548
2 bedroom apartment in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$193,217
3 bedroom house in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$283,173
1 bedroom apartment in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 5/6
This double room with a sauna on the 5th floor with a glazed balcony will be released from t…
$180,403
3 bedroom house in Tikkakoski, Finland
3 bedroom house
Tikkakoski, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$169,449
4 bedroom house in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom house
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Floor 2/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$294,545
3 bedroom house in Vaajakoski, Finland
3 bedroom house
Vaajakoski, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$303,643
2 bedroom apartment in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/1
A well-kept townhouse triangle with its own sauna and parking lot, which is crowned by a hug…
$134,259
3 bedroom house in Vaajakoski, Finland
3 bedroom house
Vaajakoski, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$260,663
1 bedroom apartment in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$123,959
1 bedroom apartment in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 3/7
Comfortable and immediately free double room right on the edge of the center. In addition to…
$102,668
1 bedroom apartment in Vaajakoski, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Vaajakoski, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartment in the middle of nature, but only 15 min from the center of Jyväskylä and 8min fro…
$144,413
2 bedroom apartment in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 1/2
Two-level terraced home located at the end of Blueberry Alley. Cozy and functional layout. T…
$112,258
4 bedroom house in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom house
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Floor 2/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$294,545
2 bedroom apartment in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/2
Townhouse triangle with sauna and balcony in a quiet location close to Keljo's services. Spa…
$197,439
1 bedroom apartment in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 4/4
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$73,921
2 bedroom apartment in Tikkakoski, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Tikkakoski, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$101,214
6 bedroom house in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
6 bedroom house
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 174 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$198,449
