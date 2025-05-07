Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Eastern Lapland, Finland

Kemijarvi
16
19 properties total found
Cottage 1 bedroom in Kemijarvi, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Kemijarvi, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/2
This is a perfectly located cottage with modern amenities for those seeking peace. The spaci…
$178,298
1 bedroom house in Kemijarvi, Finland
1 bedroom house
Kemijarvi, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 1/2
Stunning semi-detached apartment near tracks and slopes. Spacious living room open to the ce…
$153,472
Cottage 1 bedroom in Posio, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Posio, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$112,587
1 bedroom apartment in Kemijarvi, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kemijarvi, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/1
Here is a great opportunity to buy a two-room apartment near the slopes and trails of Suomut…
$36,111
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kemijarvi, Finland
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kemijarvi, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
Wonderful log cabin on the shore of Kemijärvi, a short distance from the slopes and tracks o…
$223,436
Villa 4 bedrooms in Salla, Finland
Villa 4 bedrooms
Salla, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
Floor 1/2
This magnificent log villa is located at the foot of Sallatunturi, next to the new national …
$231,336
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kemijarvi, Finland
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kemijarvi, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/1
Now available for sale, a unique property in Suomu. The living room and the glazed terrace o…
$190,711
2 bedroom apartment in Kemijarvi, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kemijarvi, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 1/4
Experience the luxury of everyday life in this charming two-bedroom apartment. The apartment…
$73,350
4 bedroom apartment in Kemijarvi, Finland
4 bedroom apartment
Kemijarvi, Finland
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/2
Magnificent complex of three apartments near Suomu's ski lifts and services. This log buildi…
$450,258
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kemijarvi, Finland
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kemijarvi, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$189,919
1 room Cottage in Kemijarvi, Finland
1 room Cottage
Kemijarvi, Finland
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 1/1
a magnificent cottage completed in 2019 on the shore of Lake Kemijärvi. The property include…
$128,645
2 bedroom apartment in Kemijarvi, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kemijarvi, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 3/4
Now well-kept and renovated, the spacious triangle awaits its new owner. The bathroom, sauna…
$55,295
1 bedroom apartment in Kemijarvi, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kemijarvi, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/1
Spacious, immediately free, twin apartment is waiting for its new owner. Here's a great oppo…
$44,010
2 bedroom house in Pyhatunturi, Finland
2 bedroom house
Pyhatunturi, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/1
Stunning Ski-In-Ski-Out semi-detached apartment in Pyhätunturi next to the Pyhä-Luosto Natio…
$293,401
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kemijarvi, Finland
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kemijarvi, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Floor 1/1
A fantastic log cabin complex in Suomu, Finland. This cabin can accommodate a larger group, …
$310,328
2 bedroom house in Kemijarvi, Finland
2 bedroom house
Kemijarvi, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/1
Now for sale: a charming detached house with a courtyard sauna near Suomu ski slopes. This p…
$91,406
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kemijarvi, Finland
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kemijarvi, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 1/1
Here is a great opportunity to buy on a quiet plot bordering the park on two sides, a cottag…
$138,801
2 bedroom house in Kemijarvi, Finland
2 bedroom house
Kemijarvi, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/1
Superbly located, well-kept semi-detached apartment, is looking for its new owner. This apar…
$106,076
2 bedroom house in Kemijarvi, Finland
2 bedroom house
Kemijarvi, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 1/2
Stunning property for sale in Suomu Fell! A semi-detached house built in 2007 with a garage …
$179,426
