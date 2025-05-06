Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Porvoo, Finland

apartments
17
houses
20
37 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Mossakrog, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Mossakrog, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Floor 1/2
$212,152
2 bedroom apartment in Porvoo sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/2
$252,468
3 bedroom house in Porvoo sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/1
$418,505
2 bedroom apartment in Hamari, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Hamari, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 1/2
$220,625
1 bedroom apartment in Porvoo sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/4
$198,059
4 bedroom house in Porvoo sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom house
Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
$312,741
2 bedroom apartment in Porvoo sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 1/1
$213,801
1 bedroom house in Porvoo sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom house
Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/1
$169,335
4 bedroom house in Porvoo sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom house
Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/1
$271,993
1 bedroom apartment in Porvoo sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 4/4
$244,507
3 bedroom house in Kerkkoo, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kerkkoo, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 119 m²
Floor 1/1
$338,515
1 bedroom apartment in Porvoo sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/1
Atmospheric two-bedroom apartment for sale in the Old Town of Porvoo. From the cobbled stree…
$257,290
3 bedroom apartment in Mossakrog, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Mossakrog, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/1
$215,581
4 bedroom house in Tolkkinen, Finland
4 bedroom house
Tolkkinen, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Floor 1/2
Stunning semi-detached apartment in Tolkkis in Porvoo — home to be completed in autumn near …
$674,259
1 bedroom apartment in Porvoo sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 3/3
$130,902
1 bedroom apartment in Porvoo sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 3/3
$137,673
4 bedroom house in Porvoo sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom house
Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Floor 1/1
Welcome to explore this lovely single level detached house located just one kilometre walk f…
$336,283
4 bedroom house in Hamari, Finland
4 bedroom house
Hamari, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Floor 1/2
Welcome to the home of your dreams in Hamari — a place that combines stunning seascapes, ric…
$880,204
2 bedroom house in Porvoo sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Floor 1/2
Unique semi-detached apartment in Aunela, PorvooWelcome to this unique semi-detached apartme…
$504,425
2 bedroom house in Tolkkinen, Finland
2 bedroom house
Tolkkinen, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Floor 1/2
$142,155
3 bedroom house in Porvoo sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
Floor 1/1
$361,032
2 bedroom apartment in Mossakrog, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Mossakrog, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/2
$208,766
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 2
New house - special price from developer We build houses in Finland more then 15 years (h…
$268,981
3 bedroom house in Porvoo sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
We build houses in Finland more then 15 years (https://invest-finland.com/) Price withiou…
$357,555
4 bedroom house in Porvoo sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom house
Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Floor 2/2
Large detached house for sale in the prestigious area Johannisberg in Porvoo. Johannisberg i…
$414,147
1 bedroom apartment in Porvoo sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 2/3
Good condition double apartment in Porvoo's Spring Hill — Bright apartment in the middle of …
$96,484
Villa 4 bedrooms in Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Villa 4 bedrooms
Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
Amazing project - One Only - special price from the finnish developer  We build houses in…
$475,468
2 bedroom apartment in Porvoo sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 1/6
$417,067
1 room apartment in Porvoo sub-region, Finland
1 room apartment
Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 4/4
$125,097
2 bedroom apartment in Porvoo sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/2
Cozy townhouse on two levels - 1987 completed and ready for a new life!Welcome to explore th…
$179,426
Properties features in Porvoo, Finland

