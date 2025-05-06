Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland

Kotka
47
Hamina
7
58 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 3/3
Instantly free, the stylish two-bedroom home is now without its new owner. A beautifully des…
$98,505
1 bedroom apartment in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 4/5
This compact two-bedroom apartment is located close to the city centre's amenities and makes…
$58,877
Cottage 1 bedroom in Laajakoski, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Laajakoski, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 1/1
Is your place to relax with a lovely padded bath or a leisurely warm sauna? Would you rather…
$83,786
3 bedroom house in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 177 m²
Floor 1/1
Completed in 1921 in the idyllic Munsaare, this elegant building has acquired its current ma…
$259,284
2 bedroom house in Miehikkala, Finland
2 bedroom house
Miehikkala, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 1/2
A detached house in the village of Miehikkälä completed in 2002. A storage fireplace in the …
$100,770
3 bedroom apartment in Hietakyla, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Hietakyla, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$283,173
1 bedroom apartment in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 3/4
Now for investors or those looking for affordable housing studio apartment in Karhula, Eskol…
$20,947
3 bedroom house in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$169,449
2 bedroom apartment in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 6/6
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$123,959
1 bedroom apartment in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/6
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$153,414
2 bedroom house in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 2/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$126,234
3 bedroom apartment in Petajasuo, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Petajasuo, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$153,636
2 bedroom apartment in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 2/4
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$89,842
2 bedroom apartment in Kyminkartano, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kyminkartano, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 3/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$45,376
1 bedroom apartment in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$36,392
1 bedroom apartment in Kyminkartano, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kyminkartano, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$79,038
3 bedroom house in Pihkoo, Finland
3 bedroom house
Pihkoo, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$185,370
2 bedroom house in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$135,332
3 bedroom house in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 157 m²
Floor 1/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$145,567
2 bedroom apartment in Petajasuo, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Petajasuo, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 2/3
$37,529
2 bedroom apartment in Hietakyla, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Hietakyla, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$113,155
1 bedroom apartment in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/1
This complex of terraced houses, originally built in the 1910s, has been renovated in 1988 t…
$73,596
2 bedroom apartment in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/5
This walk-through triangle home offers living in the middle of all the amenities of the city…
$104,733
2 bedroom apartment in Petajasuo, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Petajasuo, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 3/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$26,157
2 bedroom apartment in Karenkulma, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Karenkulma, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$115,999
2 bedroom house in Hietakyla, Finland
2 bedroom house
Hietakyla, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$238,821
1 bedroom apartment in Husula, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Husula, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$19,333
3 bedroom house in Kyminkartano, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kyminkartano, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$96,666
3 bedroom house in Kaarniemi, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kaarniemi, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$141,518
1 bedroom apartment in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 3/5
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$130,783
Property types in Kotka-Hamina sub-region

apartments
houses

Properties features in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland

with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
